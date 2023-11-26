Stunning pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife

The Northern Lights have put on a spectacular display across Tayside and Fife.

The phenomenon appears several times each year, particularly in the north of Scotland.

This year already we have been lucky enough across Tayside and Fife to have seen a few dazzling displays.

Here are a few pictures sent to us from Saturday night’s shimmering shows across Perth, Angus Dundee and Fife.

Northern light pictures from across Tayside and Fife

Carrot Hill, Forfar. Image: Ian Ross

What causes the Northern Lights?

The sky is magically lit up by the aurora borealis as a result of solar activity. The occur when charged particles from the Sun collides with molecules in the Earth’s upper atmosphere.

The Met Office explains: “Auroras usually occur in a band called the annulus (a ring about 1,865 miles across) centred on the magnetic pole.

“The arrival of a Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) from the Sun can cause the annulus to expand, bringing the aurora to lower latitudes.

“It is under these circumstances that the lights can be seen in the UK.”