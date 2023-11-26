Stunning pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Stunning pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife

The Aurora Borealis was visible across the region.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Northern lights in Berryhill, Fowlis.
The Northern Lights in Berryhill, Fowlis.

The Northern Lights have put on a spectacular display across Tayside and Fife.

The phenomenon appears several times each year, particularly in the north of Scotland.

This year already we have been lucky enough across Tayside and Fife to have seen a few dazzling displays.

Here are a few pictures sent to us from Saturday night’s shimmering shows across Perth, Angus Dundee and Fife.

Northern light pictures from across Tayside and Fife

Carrot Hill, Forfar. Image: Ian Ross
Northern lights
Northern Lights. Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Northern Lights
Northern Lights. Perth. Image: . Stuart Cowper
Northern Lights. Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
northern lights
Northern Lights. Cleish, Fife. Image: Feral Alba Photography
Northern Lights
Northern Lights. Cleish, Fife.Image: Feral Alba Photography
NORTHERN LIGHTS
Northern Lights. Cleish, Fife. Image: Feral Alba Photography
Northern Lights. Berryhill, Fowlis. Image: Richard Prest / DC Thomson
Northern Lights
Northern Lights. Berryhill, Fowlis. Image: Richard Prest /DC Thomson
Northern Lights. Berryhill, Fowlis. Image> Richard Prest/ DC Thomson

Northern lights

Carrot Hill, Forfar. Image: Ian Ross

What causes the Northern Lights?

The sky is magically lit up by the aurora borealis as a result of solar activity. The occur when charged particles from the Sun collides with molecules in the Earth’s upper atmosphere.

The Met Office explains: “Auroras usually occur in a band called the annulus (a ring about 1,865 miles across) centred on the magnetic pole.

“The arrival of a Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) from the Sun can cause the annulus to expand, bringing the aurora to lower latitudes.

“It is under these circumstances that the lights can be seen in the UK.”

