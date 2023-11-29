‘Essential’ repair work postponed on A90 near Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Essential’ repair work postponed on A90 near Brechin

The announcement comes a day before works were scheduled to begin.

By Andrew Robson
A90 roadworks Brechin
The A90 northbound near Brechin. Image: Google Street View

Essential repair work has been postponed on A90 near Brechin a day before it was set to begin.

Work was scheduled to begin on four miles of the northbound carriageway on Thursday until December 19.

Concrete repairs were set to take place from 1,200m before the northbound off-slip at St. Ann’s junction to 500m past the northbound on-slip at the Keithock junction.

However, these works have now been postponed.

A90 northbound roadworks postponed

In an announcement posted on Facebook, Amey said: “Following further engagement with key stakeholders, Transport Scotland and Amey have taken the decision to postpone essential concrete repairs on the A90 northbound at Brechin.

“This section of road has been subject to regular calls from the local community and road users for repairs to be undertaken.

“However, the decision has been made to balance the needs of the local community and also recognise the recovery period following the impacts of Storm Babet.

The post added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community and road users for their patience while we rearrange the programme.

“Amey will keep road users updated on the rescheduled dates for this project.

