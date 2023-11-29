‘Essential’ repair work postponed on A90 near Brechin

Essential repair work has been postponed on A90 near Brechin a day before it was set to begin.

Work was scheduled to begin on four miles of the northbound carriageway on Thursday until December 19.

Concrete repairs were set to take place from 1,200m before the northbound off-slip at St. Ann’s junction to 500m past the northbound on-slip at the Keithock junction.

However, these works have now been postponed.

A90 northbound roadworks postponed

In an announcement posted on Facebook, Amey said: “Following further engagement with key stakeholders, Transport Scotland and Amey have taken the decision to postpone essential concrete repairs on the A90 northbound at Brechin.

“This section of road has been subject to regular calls from the local community and road users for repairs to be undertaken.

“However, the decision has been made to balance the needs of the local community and also recognise the recovery period following the impacts of Storm Babet.

The post added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community and road users for their patience while we rearrange the programme.

“Amey will keep road users updated on the rescheduled dates for this project.“