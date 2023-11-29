Greg James reveals ‘love’ for Dundee – as cold snap plays havoc with Radio 1 studio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Greg James reveals ‘love’ for Dundee – as cold snap plays havoc with Radio 1 studio

The DJ has been back broadcasting his breakfast show from Dundee this week.

By Ellidh Aitken
Greg James and Arielle Free have been presenting the Radio 1 breakfast show from Dundee. Image: Greg James/Instagram
Greg James and Arielle Free have been presenting the Radio 1 breakfast show from Dundee. Image: Greg James/Instagram

Greg James has revealed his “love” for Dundee – despite the current cold snap playing havoc with his Radio 1 studio.

The DJ is back broadcasting his breakfast show in the city ahead of the launch of a V&A exhibition celebrating this year’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park.

He has spent the last week “curating” the display alongside listeners.

During Tuesday’s show, James and fellow presenter Arielle Free appealed for help in finding a mannequin on which to display a t-shirt being donated to the exhibition.

One listener from Ayrshire called in to say he had previously delivered mannequins to the Clark’s Bakery offices on Annfield Street – sending Free on a journey to find them.

‘I really love it here’

Posting on Instagram on Wednesday, James said: “I really love it here.

“We’re back in Scotland to put on an actual exhibition at V&A Dundee to celebrate Big Weekend from this year.

“We’re spending the week curating it with your items.”

Greg James was forced to wrap up warm in his Dundee studio. Image: Greg James/Instagram

He added: “So fun doing the show with Arielle Free.

“Nice little trip to Stonehaven yesterday, enormous fish supper, battered Mars bar, then a big lie down due to palpitations from it all.

“Defib on standby.”

James went on to reveal that the cold weather in Dundee had caused his radio studio to “give up” on Tuesday.

The screens stopped working and James was forced to follow the order of the show on his phone.

He said that the show ended up “being powered by one old computer from 1997”.

Greg James and Arielle Free took a trip to Stonehaven for fish and chips. Image: Greg James/Instagram
James revealed the show was “powered by one old computer from 1997” due to the cold. Image: Greg James/Instagram

Parts of Dundee, Angus and Fife are set to be hit with snow and ice over the next two days.

Temperatures as low as -4°C are expected overnight in some areas.

V&A Dundee to host exhibition on this summer’s Big Weekend

Dundee’s V&A Museum has teamed up with the BBC for a new pop-up exhibition celebrating Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park.

Greg James has been presenting his breakfast show from Dundee in the run up to the exhibition’s launch on Friday.

The display will feature memorable images and items from the event, as well as videos sent in by guests that will play on a loop on a TV screen.

It will also include contributions from Dundee-based community groups, stars who performed over the weekend and Radio 1 listeners.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend Experience will run from December 1 until January 7.

