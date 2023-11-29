Greg James reveals ‘love’ for Dundee – as cold snap plays havoc with Radio 1 studio

Greg James has revealed his “love” for Dundee – despite the current cold snap playing havoc with his Radio 1 studio.

The DJ is back broadcasting his breakfast show in the city ahead of the launch of a V&A exhibition celebrating this year’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park.

He has spent the last week “curating” the display alongside listeners.

During Tuesday’s show, James and fellow presenter Arielle Free appealed for help in finding a mannequin on which to display a t-shirt being donated to the exhibition.

One listener from Ayrshire called in to say he had previously delivered mannequins to the Clark’s Bakery offices on Annfield Street – sending Free on a journey to find them.

‘I really love it here’

Posting on Instagram on Wednesday, James said: “I really love it here.

“We’re back in Scotland to put on an actual exhibition at V&A Dundee to celebrate Big Weekend from this year.

“We’re spending the week curating it with your items.”

He added: “So fun doing the show with Arielle Free.

“Nice little trip to Stonehaven yesterday, enormous fish supper, battered Mars bar, then a big lie down due to palpitations from it all.

“Defib on standby.”

James went on to reveal that the cold weather in Dundee had caused his radio studio to “give up” on Tuesday.

The screens stopped working and James was forced to follow the order of the show on his phone.

He said that the show ended up “being powered by one old computer from 1997”.

Parts of Dundee, Angus and Fife are set to be hit with snow and ice over the next two days.

Temperatures as low as -4°C are expected overnight in some areas.

V&A Dundee to host exhibition on this summer’s Big Weekend

Dundee’s V&A Museum has teamed up with the BBC for a new pop-up exhibition celebrating Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park.

Greg James has been presenting his breakfast show from Dundee in the run up to the exhibition’s launch on Friday.

The display will feature memorable images and items from the event, as well as videos sent in by guests that will play on a loop on a TV screen.

It will also include contributions from Dundee-based community groups, stars who performed over the weekend and Radio 1 listeners.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend Experience will run from December 1 until January 7.