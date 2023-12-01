Housing association bid for 12 homes on Friockheim resource centre site

Housing plans have come forward for a long-empty Angus Council resource centre.

Lunan Park in Friockheim was declared surplus to council requirements in 2015.

Angus Housing Association now want to clear the site and build 12 houses on the Guthrie Street land.

Plans lodged with the council reveal a proposal for two-storey, three-bedroom homes.

The main access to the development will be off Guthrie Crescent.

Lunan Park was previously used by the council’s social work department.

The building was axed as part of a cost-cutting review.

Deal collapse

It was put up for sale but a 2019 deal fell through.

At that time, the council’s policy and resources committee accepted the highest bid of £225,000.

But it was dependent on planning permission for residential development and missives were never concluded.

The private developer didn’t submit a planning application and in February 2020 withdrew from the sale.

In March 2022, an unnamed housing association made a bid for the site.

The level of their offer was not disclosed.

The council will consider the Angus Housing Association application in due course.