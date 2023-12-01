Housing association bid for 12 homes on Friockheim resource centre site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Housing association bid for 12 homes on Friockheim resource centre site

Lunan Park in Friockheim has been empty since 2015 when Angus Council closed the day centre in a cost-cutting move.

By Graham Brown
Lunan park in Friockheim was closed in 2015. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Lunan park in Friockheim was closed in 2015. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Housing plans have come forward for a long-empty Angus Council resource centre.

Lunan Park in Friockheim was declared surplus to council requirements in 2015.

Angus Housing Association now want to clear the site and build 12 houses on the Guthrie Street land.

Plans lodged with the council reveal a proposal for two-storey, three-bedroom homes.

Lunan Park Friockheim
The planned layout for Lunan Park in Friockheim. Image: Angus Housing Association

The main access to the development will be off Guthrie Crescent.

Lunan Park was previously used by the council’s social work department.

The building was axed as part of a cost-cutting review.

Deal collapse

It was put up for sale but a 2019 deal fell through.

At that time, the council’s policy and resources committee accepted the highest bid of £225,000.

But it was dependent on planning permission for residential development and missives were never concluded.

The private developer didn’t submit a planning application and in February 2020 withdrew from the sale.

In March 2022, an unnamed housing association made a bid for the site.

The level of their offer was not disclosed.

The council will consider the Angus Housing Association application in due course.

More from Angus & The Mearns

The fire-damaged Monifieth McDonald's could be rebuilt. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cause of Monifieth McDonald's fire revealed
Compass House in Dundee, the headquarters of the SSSC. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Arbroath nursery worker who 'abused and goaded' children struck off
New smoke alarm legislation came into force in early 2022. Image: Shutterstock
Smoke alarms in 7,700 Angus Council houses due to meet new rules early next…
The 400kV Kintore-Tealing OHL project is part of SSEN's Pathway to 2030 programme. Image: SSEN Transmission
Super-pylons re-routed around Forfar as part of changes to SSEN 400kV overhead line project
Bank of Scotland branch exterior
Anger as mobile banking services axed from 15 Perthshire and Angus towns
Brechin bore the brunt of Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
No confidence motion lodged over Angus Council leader's response to Storm Babet
4
Ferry Street in Montrose.
7 teenagers charged over Montrose break-in
Houses in Brechin are flooded
Angus Council to buy Brechin private housing to re-home Storm Babet victims
A90 roadworks Brechin
'Essential' repair work postponed on A90 near Brechin
Arbroath midfielder Joao Balde has made an impact since signing in January.
Arbroath footballer caught over alcohol limit on Kingsway after awards bash