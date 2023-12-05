Angus taxi fares on the rise after councillors agree new rates

Angus taxi operators will get a fares increase after councillors voted overwhelmingly to bring in new rates.

It will see the price of a basic daytime fare for a short journey jump by around 30p.

A decision on the fares increase was delayed last month after the council forgot to invite operators to a meeting to discuss the issue.

But civic licensing councillors met on Tuesday to consider a range of options.

Operators speak in support

And several operators took the chance to state their case for an increase.

The committee eventually voted 10-1 to back the proposal put forward by Neil Gibson of Lorimer Cabs in Montrose.

He suggested increases of between 7% and 10% for fares covering the first mile.

What will the changes be?

The main Angus tariffs are:

Monday to Friday 6am to 6pm: £4.03 for first mile, £6.31 (two miles), £8.58 (three miles) rising to £35.91 (15 miles)

Nights and weekends: £4.97 (first mile), £7.55 (two miles), £10.14 (three miles) rising to £41.13 (15 miles).

Under the agreed proposal, the maximum fares will rise to £4.33 and £5.45 as the starting point for the two tariffs.

There are different rates for Christmas and New Year.

The new charge for those will be from £6.93 for the first mile.

But the new rates have to be publicised first so they will not be brought in for this festive season.

Call for more communication

Mr Gibson said there needs to be better dialogue between the council and cabbies.

“I understand what I need to run my business,” he said.

“There should be interaction with the council and at the moment there is none.”

Other operators also spoke in favour of an increase.

Mitch Murray of Forfar Taxi Company said the last review was 18 months ago.

“It’s not a big increase (being proposed) but if we miss one then three years is a long time for us to go without one.”

And Wendy Foreman of GW Taxis in Forfar said the trade is facing spiralling costs.

“I feel we really need it,” she said.

“We haven’t had an increase for a while.

“Diesel and petrol fluctuate but if they go up we’re not like a shop, we can’t just put our prices up.

“And insurance has rocketed through the roof, it’s absolutely crazy.”

The agreed fares are the maximum rates Angus operators can apply.

So it is still open to taxi firms to charge lower fares.

Civic licensing convener George Meechan was the lone voice in support of fares staying the same.

He said the council had received eight representations in favour of the status quo.

One Arbroath taxi operator said any increase would be a “fatal blow” to their business.

“If eight say no and three say aye then the noes have it for me, that’s democracy,” he said.