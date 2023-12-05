Angus taxi fares on the rise after councillors agree new rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus taxi fares on the rise after councillors agree new rates

Plans to increase Angus taxi fares split local operators but councillors voted decisively for an increase.

By Graham Brown
Angus taxi fares are set to increase. Image: Shutterstock.
Angus taxi operators will get a fares increase after councillors voted overwhelmingly to bring in new rates.

It will see the price of a basic daytime fare for a short journey jump by around 30p.

A decision on the fares increase was delayed last month after the council forgot to invite operators to a meeting to discuss the issue.

But civic licensing councillors met on Tuesday to consider a range of options.

Operators speak in support

And several operators took the chance to state their case for an increase.

The committee eventually voted 10-1 to back the proposal put forward by Neil Gibson of Lorimer Cabs in Montrose.

He suggested increases of between 7% and 10% for fares covering the first mile.

What will the changes be?

The main Angus tariffs are:

Monday to Friday 6am to 6pm: £4.03 for first mile, £6.31 (two miles), £8.58 (three miles) rising to £35.91 (15 miles)

Nights and weekends: £4.97 (first mile), £7.55 (two miles), £10.14 (three miles) rising to £41.13 (15 miles).

Under the agreed proposal, the maximum fares will rise to £4.33 and £5.45 as the starting point for the two tariffs.

There are different rates for Christmas and New Year.

The new charge for those will be from £6.93 for the first mile.

But the new rates have to be publicised first so they will not be brought in for this festive season.

Call for more communication

Mr Gibson said there needs to be better dialogue between the council and cabbies.

“I understand what I need to run my business,” he said.

“There should be interaction with the council and at the moment there is none.”

Other operators also spoke in favour of an increase.

Mitch Murray of Forfar Taxi Company said the last review was 18 months ago.

“It’s not a big increase (being proposed) but if we miss one then three years is a long time for us to go without one.”

Forfar taxi ranks.
Taxi ranks on Castle Street in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And Wendy Foreman of GW Taxis in Forfar said the trade is facing spiralling costs.

“I feel we really need it,” she said.

“We haven’t had an increase for a while.

“Diesel and petrol fluctuate but if they go up we’re not like a shop, we can’t just put our prices up.

“And insurance has rocketed through the roof, it’s absolutely crazy.”

The agreed fares are the maximum rates Angus operators can apply.

So it is still open to taxi firms to charge lower fares.

Civic licensing convener George Meechan was the lone voice in support of fares staying the same.

He said the council had received eight representations in favour of the status quo.

One Arbroath taxi operator said any increase would be a “fatal blow” to their business.

“If eight say no and three say aye then the noes have it for me, that’s democracy,” he said.

