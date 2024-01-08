A90 Brechin roadworks: Full details as drivers face a month of disruption

Drivers are set to face a month of disruption on the A90 near Brechin during roadworks starting this week.

Resurfacing work gets under way on Thursday (January 11) running until Sunday February 11.

A contraflow will be in place during the project with single-file traffic in both directions along the four-mile stretch.

For the restrictions to be set up, a northbound lane will close between 7.30pm and 11pm on Friday.

There will then be a full closure of the A90 northbound from 11pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday – with a signed diversion in place via Brechin to the B966 Keithock junction.

The contraflow will be fully in place by Sunday night.

Work is taking place on the northbound carriageway until January 30 before moving to the southbound side.

The roadworks were previously postponed a day before they had been set to begin in November.

It comes as drivers will also face some disruption during separate roadworks on the A90 south of Forfar.

Streetlighting upgrades will result in lane closures between this Sunday (January 14) and February 16.

The roadworks come after drivers faced disruption on the A90 between Forfar and Brechin due to damage caused by Storm Babet.