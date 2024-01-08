A90 Brechin roadworks: Full details as drivers face a month of disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

A90 Brechin roadworks: Full details as drivers face a month of disruption

A contraflow will be in place along the four-mile stretch.

By Andrew Robson
The A90 near Brechin
The northbound A90 carriageway near Brechin. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are set to face a month of disruption on the A90 near Brechin during roadworks starting this week.

Resurfacing work gets under way on Thursday (January 11) running until Sunday February 11.

A contraflow will be in place during the project with single-file traffic in both directions along the four-mile stretch.

For the restrictions to be set up, a northbound lane will close between 7.30pm and 11pm on Friday.

There will then be a full closure of the A90 northbound from 11pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday – with a signed diversion in place via Brechin to the B966 Keithock junction.

The contraflow will be fully in place by Sunday night.

The four miles of the A90 where surfacing improvements will take place.
The four miles of the A90 where surfacing improvements will take place. Image: Amey

Work is taking place on the northbound carriageway until January 30 before moving to the southbound side.

The roadworks were previously postponed a day before they had been set to begin in November.

It comes as drivers will also face some disruption during separate roadworks on the A90 south of Forfar.

Streetlighting upgrades will result in lane closures between this Sunday (January 14) and February 16.

The roadworks come after drivers faced disruption on the A90 between Forfar and Brechin due to damage caused by Storm Babet.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Western Cemetery in Arbroath is one of the graveyards nearing capacity. Image: Google
Search for new Angus burial grounds as some cemeteries near capacity
Carole Richardson said her work with Rossie Young People's Trust had been a "privilege". Image: Supplied
Angus woman honoured for role helping some of nation's most vulnerable youngsters
Jean Lee with Monifieth's famous blue clock on the High Street. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ask a Local: An insider's guide to five great things about Monifieth
There is a popular playpark beside the site of Forfar's former Lochside leisure centre. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
£1m Forfar playpark plan slides due to lack of cash
The prayer room was full during the official opening.
First look at new Angus mosque as former drill hall transformed
Trains between Dundee and Aberdeen will be replaced by buses this weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Buses replace trains from Dundee to Aberdeen this weekend - with more disruption later…
Angus widow talks after husband's death
Angus mum says late husband's poignant words are keeping her going after fatal crash
A ScotRail train.
Trains disrupted between Montrose and Arbroath due to safety checks on track
Robyn Hart-Winks (right) with Tidewaves teammates Jordan Cole-Hossain and Louise Cox. Image: Instagram the_tidewaves
Angus rower Robyn brings in 2024 with a mid-Atlantic dram and flying fish
HMP Perth.
More jail time for Angus stalker who terrorised ex from inside HMP Perth

Conversation