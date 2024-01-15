Emergency services on scene of two-vehicle crash on A90 near Forfar

Emergency services are at a two-vehicle crash on the A90 near Forfar.

The crash happened on the A90 close to McDonalds just after 9.30am on Monday.

The road is closed southbound.

Two fire appliances are in attendance.

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “The A90 at Forfar is closed to southbound traffic due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We relieved a call at 9.31am to attend a two-vehicle crash on the A90 near McDonalds at Forfar.

“We sent two appliances – one from Forfar and one from Dundee.

“At this stage we have received no reports about what has happened.”

MORE FOLLOWS