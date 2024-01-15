Emergency services on scene of two-vehicle crash on A90 near Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Emergency services on scene of two-vehicle crash on A90 near Forfar

The road is closed in one of the directions.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Post Thumbnail

Emergency services are at a two-vehicle crash on the A90 near Forfar.

The crash happened on the A90 close to McDonalds just after 9.30am on Monday.

The road is closed southbound.

Two fire appliances are in attendance.

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “The A90 at Forfar is closed to southbound traffic due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We relieved a call at 9.31am to attend a two-vehicle crash on the A90 near McDonalds at Forfar.

“We sent two appliances – one from Forfar and one from Dundee.

“At this stage we have received no reports about what has happened.”

MORE FOLLOWS

More from Angus & The Mearns

Rowland Reilly. Image: Police Scotland.
Dundee victim slams sentence for Royal Marine historic child sex attacker
Police seized more than 250 vehicles in Tayside in 2023. Image: Phil Hannah
Limousine, forklift, off-road bikes and scooters among vehicles seized by police in Tayside
George Graham, the ex-merchant navy drink-driver
Ex-Merchant Navy drink-driver fled after crashing on A90 in Angus
The view from the Arbroath townhouse. Image: Airbnb
'Picture postcard' Airbnb overlooking Arbroath marina gets planning go-ahead
2
Stephen Wilson, left, and Adam Airth, right, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie neighbours battled with planks of wood as dispute turned violent
The A90 at Finavon. Image: Google Maps
A90 reopened between Forfar and Brechin after crash
Part of the Webster's High School PV array is on the roof of Kirrie sports centre. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
£450,000 Angus school solar panels left unconnected since collapse of Dundee firm McGill
Angus killer Tasmin Glass. Image: Wullie Marr Photography
EXCLUSIVE: Angus killer Tasmin Glass to be considered for release in months
6
Halim Cholmeley leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after his latest appearance.
Dundee taxi driver killer back in court for stalking campaign
Jamie Hart at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus postie keeps job and licence after causing crash on rural road

Conversation