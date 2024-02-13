Popular Montrose pub looking for new mine host

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Popular Montrose pub looking for new mine host

The Black Abbot in Montrose is one of the busy venues during the annual Mo-Live music festival.

By Graham Brown
The Black Abbot in Montrose is looking for a new tenant. Image: Admiral Taverns
The Black Abbot in Montrose is looking for a new tenant. Image: Admiral Taverns

A popular Montrose pub is looking for a new licensee to keep the busy venue a hit with food and music lovers.

The Black Abbot in Borrowfield has enjoyed a turnaround in fortunes over the past seven years under landlord Stuart Thornton.

But he is moving on and Admiral Taverns hope to see the pub and its busy restaurant thrive under a new licensee.

The Black Abbot first welcomed its customers in 1980 following a competition to name the establishment.

Black Abbot pub in Montrose
The Black Abbot on the corner of Coronation Way. Image: Admiral Taverns

It sits on the corner of Coronation Way and Newhame Road.

Under Stuart it bounced back from Covid with the opening of Paniter’s restaurant.

It was named after after Patrick Paniter, the abbot in charge of Blackfriars Monastery in Montrose around the 15th century.

Stuart was also one of the leading lights in the return of Mo-Live music festival after the pandemic.

Tribute to tenant

Admiral Taverns business development manager Grainne Hayes said: “A huge thank you to Stuart from everyone at Admiral Taverns for his incredible work at the Black Abbot over the past seven years.

“We wish him the best of luck in his next adventure.

“We are now looking for an experienced food-focused licensee or team to continue the excellent work that Stuart has put into this fantastic community pub.

Black Abbot pub in Montrose
An appropriate sign above the bar,. Image: Admiral Taverns

“The Black Abbott is a traditional local community pub with immense potential, and has a great reputation for its food offering.

“There is also an opportunity to run a regular schedule of community events, including being involved in local musical festivals.”

The pub has an open plan bar area with a cosy fireplace, a small sports corner and a separate function room which seats up to 80 people.

Black Abbot pub in Montrose.
The bar area of the Black Abbot. Image: Admiral Taverns

“The incoming licensee should have ambitious plans to grow the current offering to attract a wide range of customers, whilst cementing the pub at the heart of the community.

“Anyone interested should please get in touch on 01244 321171,” added Admiral Taverns.

