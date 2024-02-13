Popular Montrose pub looking for new mine host

A popular Montrose pub is looking for a new licensee to keep the busy venue a hit with food and music lovers.

The Black Abbot in Borrowfield has enjoyed a turnaround in fortunes over the past seven years under landlord Stuart Thornton.

But he is moving on and Admiral Taverns hope to see the pub and its busy restaurant thrive under a new licensee.

The Black Abbot first welcomed its customers in 1980 following a competition to name the establishment.

It sits on the corner of Coronation Way and Newhame Road.

Under Stuart it bounced back from Covid with the opening of Paniter’s restaurant.

It was named after after Patrick Paniter, the abbot in charge of Blackfriars Monastery in Montrose around the 15th century.

Stuart was also one of the leading lights in the return of Mo-Live music festival after the pandemic.

Tribute to tenant

Admiral Taverns business development manager Grainne Hayes said: “A huge thank you to Stuart from everyone at Admiral Taverns for his incredible work at the Black Abbot over the past seven years.

“We wish him the best of luck in his next adventure.

“We are now looking for an experienced food-focused licensee or team to continue the excellent work that Stuart has put into this fantastic community pub.

“The Black Abbott is a traditional local community pub with immense potential, and has a great reputation for its food offering.

“There is also an opportunity to run a regular schedule of community events, including being involved in local musical festivals.”

The pub has an open plan bar area with a cosy fireplace, a small sports corner and a separate function room which seats up to 80 people.

“The incoming licensee should have ambitious plans to grow the current offering to attract a wide range of customers, whilst cementing the pub at the heart of the community.

“Anyone interested should please get in touch on 01244 321171,” added Admiral Taverns.