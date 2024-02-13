Perth deli changes hands after 19 years as couple behind Fife shop take over

The owner of Provender Brown Delicatessen in Perth is handing over the long-standing business after a 19-year stint.

Diane Brown has sold the George Street venue to husband and wife team Ed Murdoch and Eleanor Whitby.

Since Diane opened the city centre deli back in March 2005 it has gone from strength to strength, stocking more than 2,000 products from Scotland, the rest of the UK and Europe.

The business has also expanded to include an online shop and food and drink blog.

But Diane told The Courier the “time is right” to hand over the deli, adding that it has “outgrown” her.

She said: “I’ve been doing this for nearly 20 years and I just don’t have as much enthusiasm as I used to.

“There’s still so much more that can be done with the business and online is growing rapidly.

Perth deli owner hands over business

“It needs people who have got the energy and vision to take that forward.

“It’s bittersweet. I’m delighted that Ed and Eleanor are taking it on but obviously I’m a bit sad to be leaving all our customers.”

She added: “At its heart, it has remained the same. Provender Brown has always been about great food and drink, and serving the people who love to enjoy that.

“Making the decision to sell hasn’t been easy but on meeting Ed and Eleanor, I knew I’d found the right people to lead the team – all of whom will remain – into the next stage of the business, and to carry on the legacy we’ve built.”

Ed and Eleanor are experienced in the industry and are also at the helm of Fig and Fromage Deli in Newport-on-Tay.

“We’re thrilled and honoured that Diane chose to invite us forward to take over here,” Eleanor said.

“It’s really exciting. We didn’t see it coming but we definitely wanted to do a lot more in the high street somewhere else as well.

“We had no idea that this might end up being in Perth. It’s taken us a while to get here.

“We very much want to make sure that the message is business as usual.

“We are into the loyalty and friendships with customers just the same as we are in our own shop as well.”

‘We plan to incorporate the Provender Brown brand into our own Newport deli’

Ed added: “We started as customers in Provender Brown before we had our own deli.

“We used to make special trips through here and it inspired Fromage.

“If it was a product that worked here then it was a product we might try and sell in Fromage.

“This was a natural next step for us as we look to grow the business, and we’re pleased to have secured investment that will allow this to happen.

“We plan to incorporate the Provender Brown brand into our Newport deli to strengthen the overall product.”

Diane is not sure where her future will take her.

She said: I’m planning to create a vacuum and see what comes to fruition. I’ll just enjoy life for a while.”

Diane continued: “I would like to thank all of the team members and customers who have supported us over the years, particularly Martine, who really has played a big role in making the shop what it is today.

“I wish Ed, Elle, and the team continued success – I know they will enjoy it every bit as much as I have.”