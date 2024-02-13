Calls to tackle ‘dispiriting’ graffiti on empty Dundee shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls to tackle ‘dispiriting’ graffiti on empty Dundee shops

Councillor Fraser Macpherson has called on Dundee City Council to engage with building owners to tackle the long-standing problem.

By Laura Devlin
The former Tesco/DW Sports site is among those covered in graffiti. Image: Fraser Macpherson
The former Tesco/DW Sports site is among those covered in graffiti. Image: Fraser Macpherson

Calls have been made for Dundee City Council to tackle a “dispiriting” graffiti problem in the Murraygate as the area faces another potential business closure.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson has called on the local authority to engage with building owners to tackle the long-standing issue, which he says centres on empty units.

The Murraygate has been hit by a raft a closures in recent years, with shops like Zara, Disney, Game and Clarks all shutting their doors.

This year will also see the loss of Marks and Spencer, who will vacate their longstanding Murraygate store to move into a new premises at the Gallagher Retail Park.

And the area faces the prospect of another shop closure following the news The Body Shop is on the brink of administration.

It is currently unclear if the Dundee shop, located on the corner of the Murraygate and Commercial Street, is in line to close.

The former Thorntons Chocolate Shop. Image: Fraser Macpherson

The Liberal Democrat councillor said: “All of this graffiti on Murraygate and adjacent pends – much of it on empty shop units – has been there for ages.

“I have reported this before to the council and even mentioned it some weeks ago at a public council committee meeting but the graffiti is still there and it does nothing to promote our city centre and is dispiriting for adjacent businesses and shoppers.

“We do appreciate these are privately owned but the council has to engage with the building owners to allow the rapid response team to work with owners to get rid of all this mess.”

Dundee City Council has recently pledged a £1m investment in the Murraygate in a bid to address the problem of vacant units.

These streetscape works could include introducing street furniture and planting, as well as improving the street lighting, and efforts to tackle graffiti on buildings.

The Liberal Democrat councillor has raised concerns about the issue. Image: Fraser Macpherson

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council is currently rolling out elements of its long-term City Centre Strategic Investment Plan which is designed to bring about improvements to make the centre a safer and more attractive place for locals and visitors alike.

“As part of these efforts, we are liaising with private owners in an effort to tackle a range of issues including graffiti, as they are responsible for organising removal.

“The council and partners will be carrying out a community clean-up soon which will also help to engage with businesses on these matters.”

