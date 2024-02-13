Calls to tackle ‘dispiriting’ graffiti on empty Dundee shops

Calls have been made for Dundee City Council to tackle a “dispiriting” graffiti problem in the Murraygate as the area faces another potential business closure.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson has called on the local authority to engage with building owners to tackle the long-standing issue, which he says centres on empty units.

The Murraygate has been hit by a raft a closures in recent years, with shops like Zara, Disney, Game and Clarks all shutting their doors.

This year will also see the loss of Marks and Spencer, who will vacate their longstanding Murraygate store to move into a new premises at the Gallagher Retail Park.

And the area faces the prospect of another shop closure following the news The Body Shop is on the brink of administration.

It is currently unclear if the Dundee shop, located on the corner of the Murraygate and Commercial Street, is in line to close.

The Liberal Democrat councillor said: “All of this graffiti on Murraygate and adjacent pends – much of it on empty shop units – has been there for ages.

“I have reported this before to the council and even mentioned it some weeks ago at a public council committee meeting but the graffiti is still there and it does nothing to promote our city centre and is dispiriting for adjacent businesses and shoppers.

“We do appreciate these are privately owned but the council has to engage with the building owners to allow the rapid response team to work with owners to get rid of all this mess.”

Dundee City Council has recently pledged a £1m investment in the Murraygate in a bid to address the problem of vacant units.

These streetscape works could include introducing street furniture and planting, as well as improving the street lighting, and efforts to tackle graffiti on buildings.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council is currently rolling out elements of its long-term City Centre Strategic Investment Plan which is designed to bring about improvements to make the centre a safer and more attractive place for locals and visitors alike.

“As part of these efforts, we are liaising with private owners in an effort to tackle a range of issues including graffiti, as they are responsible for organising removal.

“The council and partners will be carrying out a community clean-up soon which will also help to engage with businesses on these matters.”