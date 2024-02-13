Angus cottage with beautiful glass extension for sale at £425k

A countryside cottage in Angus with a beautiful glass extension is on the market for £425,000.

Dove Cottage, near Finavon, was renovated in 2014 and combines modern living with rural character.

The standout feature of the cottage is the open-plan living/dining/kitchen area spanning the length of the glass extension.

Split across two levels, the living area takes full advantage of the floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the property with natural light.

A separate utility room sits off the kitchen while a shower room with a toilet is located in the hallway.

Beyond the open plan living space, you will find the snug complete with a cosy stone fireplace.

Off the snug sits the two downstairs bedrooms – one of which is currently being used as an office.

An oak staircase from the dining room leads up to the master bedroom, which overlooks the living room to the garden and beyond.

Boasting an en-suite with a freestanding bath, the master bedroom is light and spacious.

To the rear of the home ia lovely low-maintenance lawn garden with a wooded area beyond providing shelter.

To the side of the home is a paved terrace that leads to a wooden garden shed and a swim spa covered by awnings.

A further garden shed sits by the entrance while the front features a gravel driveway.

Located just off the A90 between Forfar and Brechin, Dove Cottage is on the market with Savills for offers over £425,000.

