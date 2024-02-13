Angus cottage with beautiful glass extension for sale at £425k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus cottage with beautiful glass extension for sale at £425k

The countryside home was renovated in 2014.

By Andrew Robson
Dove Cottage, Finavon, Angus
Dove Cottage. Image: Savills

A countryside cottage in Angus with a beautiful glass extension is on the market for £425,000.

Dove Cottage, near Finavon, was renovated in 2014 and combines modern living with rural character.

The standout feature of the cottage is the open-plan living/dining/kitchen area spanning the length of the glass extension.

Split across two levels, the living area takes full advantage of the floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the property with natural light.

The open plan living/dining/kitchen spans the length of the extension.
The open-plan living/dining/kitchen spans the length of the extension. Image: Savills
The living space within the magnificent glass extension at the Angus cottage
The living space within the magnificent glass extension. Image: Savills
Stairs from dining room lead to the second floor.
Stairs from the dining room lead to the second floor. Image: Savills
The large kitchen island.
The large kitchen island. Image: Savills
A small utility room sits off the kitchen. Image: Savills
A small utility room sits off the kitchen. Image: Savills

A separate utility room sits off the kitchen while a shower room with a toilet is located in the hallway.

Beyond the open plan living space, you will find the snug complete with a cosy stone fireplace.

Off the snug sits the two downstairs bedrooms – one of which is currently being used as an office.

An oak staircase from the dining room leads up to the master bedroom, which overlooks the living room to the garden and beyond.

Boasting an en-suite with a freestanding bath, the master bedroom is light and spacious.

The snug in the Angus cottage for sale.
The snug could be converted into another bedroom. Image: Savills
Two downstairs bedrooms sit off the snug. Image: Savills
Two downstairs bedrooms sit off the snug. Image: Savills
One of the bedrooms is currently used as an office. Image: Savills
One of the bedrooms is currently used as an office. Image: Savills
The master bedroom at Angus cottage for sale
The master bedroom. Image: Savills
Exposed beams add character throughout the home.
Exposed beams add character throughout the home. Image: Savills
The en-suite bathroom in Dove Cottage.
The en-suite bathroom in Dove Cottage. Image: Savills
The downstairs shower room at Dove Cottage for sale in Angus
The downstairs shower room. Image: Savills

To the rear of the home ia lovely low-maintenance lawn garden with a wooded area beyond providing shelter.

To the side of the home is a paved terrace that leads to a wooden garden shed and a swim spa covered by awnings.

A further garden shed sits by the entrance while the front features a gravel driveway.

A paved area runs along side the cottage.
A paved area runs alongside the cottage. Image: Savills
The garden is sheltered by trees.
The garden is sheltered by trees. Image: Savills
Dove Cottage, Finavon, Angus
The cottage is in a great countryside location. Image: Savills
The glass extension is the highlight of the home.
The glass extension is the highlight of the home. Image: Savills

Located just off the A90 between Forfar and Brechin, Dove Cottage is on the market with Savills for offers over £425,000.

Elsewhere, a family home in Piperdam with three spacious bedrooms is for sale.

And in Stirling, a three-floor property just a short walk from Stirling Castle has had its price slashed by £20,000.

