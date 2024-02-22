Firefighters tackle blaze at Forfar garage

Fire fighters are fighting a blaze at a domestic garage in Forfar.

The fire in Craig o’ Loch Road was reported just before 8pm.

There are no injuries.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire in a domestic garage in Craig o’ Loch Road in Forfar at 7.47pm.

“We sent two appliances from Forfar and they remain at the scene.

“There are no reports of any injuries and firefighters were not involved in rescuing anyone from the building.

“We remain at the scene.”

One eye-witness described the garage as being “well-alight” with flames seen from a distance.