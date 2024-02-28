Angus killer Tasmin Glass to go before parole board today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus killer Tasmin Glass to go before parole board today

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her pivotal role in the murder of Steven Donaldson.

By Sean O'Neil
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Tasmin Glass.

Angus killer Tasmin Glass will go before the parole board today and could be released halfway through her 10-year jail sentence.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the brutal murder of 27-year-old Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir.

Earlier this month, The Courier revealed that the killer was to go before the parole board on February 28 – less than five years into her sentence.

If the parole board find in her favour she will be released in May.

Tasmin Glass.
Tasmin Glass.

Steven’s family were given just two weeks notice that the hearing was to go ahead today, being notified by email on February 14.

Donaldson family demand parole is denied

Since then, the family have spoken at length with The Courier as part of our A Voice for Victims campaign.

Steven’s dad Bill said it was “unthinkable” that his son’s killer may be freed to walk the streets again so soon after the brutal murder.

“Our sentence is for life, we will never be set free,” he said.

“But that person could be told that she is being released from prison – there is no justice there.

“That is absolutely not right.”

Bill and Pam Donaldson.
Bill and Pam Donaldson.

Both of Steven’s parents and his sister Lori fear the decision has already been made and Glass will be released.

Lori told The Courier: “We have been asked if we wish to make representations in relation to Tasmin Glass having temporary release and, more recently, in relation to her early release and have each submitted our representations.

“At no point have we felt that such representations have been taken into consideration and we are of the view that the decision about her early release has already been made.”

‘No remorse’

Steven’s sister is also of the opinion that Glass has shown no remorse for her actions in the murder of the Arbroath oil worker.

Steven Donaldson.
Steven Donaldson.

The killer saw a 2019 appeal to have her sentence reduced rejected by judges who said she played a “pivotal role” in Steven’s death.

“She was the prime mover behind the assaults on the deceased,” said Lord Brodie, one of three judges who heard her appeal.

“Without her active encouragement and participation, the attacks could not and would  not have occurred.”

Glass’ co-accused in the case, Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson, were both convicted of murder.

Glass was convicted of instigating and planning the attack.

Kirriemuir still ‘traumatised’

The murder of Steven Donaldson shocked Tayside when his battered and burned body was discovered next to his car at Loch of Kinnordy Nature Reserve, near Kirriemuir, on June 7 2018.

Loch of Kinnordy Nature Reserve.
Loch of Kinnordy Nature Reserve.

He had been assaulted at the town’s Peter Pan playpark by Davidson and Dickie, who then drove him to the nature reserve where they killed him with a bladed weapon.

Former Angus Provost, Ronnie Proctor said Kirriemuir residents are still “traumatised” by the events.

Glass gave birth to Steven Donaldson’s baby after his death.

If refused parole this year, the board will consider her case annually until her eventual release.

To read more on The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign click here.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Uncertainty surrounds Arbroath community centre's future. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Councillor remains 'mystified' over £450,000 estimate to fix Arbroath Community Centre roof
Parents are set to face an increase in the cost of school meals. Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire
Cost of Angus school meals to rise under budget plans
Tayock Caravan Park sits on the northern edge of Montrose. Image: Google
Bid lodged to increase number of residential units at Montrose park homes site
Nicola Kerr.
Drink-drive Angus nightshift nurse blamed Covid and booze-laced football bus stash
Tasmin Glass.
Readers react to Tasmin Glass freedom bid as parole hearing date looms
Castle Place in Montrose. Image: Google Street View
Man suffers serious injuries in Montrose attack
Angus Council sets its 2024/25 budget this week. Image@ Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Car parking charges set to stay on hold as Angus Council prepares budget
Philip Mills at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Builder who left Scotland after being caught with child abuse stash in Montrose is…
Royal Montrose Mercantile Golf Club captain Jamie Pert and Pert Bruce site manager Katy Davies outside the clubhouse. Image: Supplied
Why R&A lockers from the home of golf fit historic Royal Montrose Mercantile to…
Former Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir residents still 'traumatised' by Steven Donaldson murder says ex-Provost ahead of Tasmin Glass…
3

Conversation