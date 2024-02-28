Angus killer Tasmin Glass to go before parole board today

Angus killer Tasmin Glass will go before the parole board today and could be released halfway through her 10-year jail sentence.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the brutal murder of 27-year-old Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir.

Earlier this month, The Courier revealed that the killer was to go before the parole board on February 28 – less than five years into her sentence.

If the parole board find in her favour she will be released in May.

Steven’s family were given just two weeks notice that the hearing was to go ahead today, being notified by email on February 14.

Donaldson family demand parole is denied

Since then, the family have spoken at length with The Courier as part of our A Voice for Victims campaign.

Steven’s dad Bill said it was “unthinkable” that his son’s killer may be freed to walk the streets again so soon after the brutal murder.

“Our sentence is for life, we will never be set free,” he said.

“But that person could be told that she is being released from prison – there is no justice there.

“That is absolutely not right.”

Both of Steven’s parents and his sister Lori fear the decision has already been made and Glass will be released.

Lori told The Courier: “We have been asked if we wish to make representations in relation to Tasmin Glass having temporary release and, more recently, in relation to her early release and have each submitted our representations.

“At no point have we felt that such representations have been taken into consideration and we are of the view that the decision about her early release has already been made.”

‘No remorse’

Steven’s sister is also of the opinion that Glass has shown no remorse for her actions in the murder of the Arbroath oil worker.

The killer saw a 2019 appeal to have her sentence reduced rejected by judges who said she played a “pivotal role” in Steven’s death.

“She was the prime mover behind the assaults on the deceased,” said Lord Brodie, one of three judges who heard her appeal.

“Without her active encouragement and participation, the attacks could not and would not have occurred.”

Glass’ co-accused in the case, Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson, were both convicted of murder.

Glass was convicted of instigating and planning the attack.

Kirriemuir still ‘traumatised’

The murder of Steven Donaldson shocked Tayside when his battered and burned body was discovered next to his car at Loch of Kinnordy Nature Reserve, near Kirriemuir, on June 7 2018.

He had been assaulted at the town’s Peter Pan playpark by Davidson and Dickie, who then drove him to the nature reserve where they killed him with a bladed weapon.

Former Angus Provost, Ronnie Proctor said Kirriemuir residents are still “traumatised” by the events.

Glass gave birth to Steven Donaldson’s baby after his death.

If refused parole this year, the board will consider her case annually until her eventual release.

