Montrose Burns Club memorial cairn unveiled to honour the Bard and ‘outsider artist’ Adam Christie

Years of dedication and an £18,000 fundraising effort have come to fruition in a new Angus memorial to Robert Burns.

The Hillside cairn, near Montrose, marks the Bard’s stop on his famous Highland tour of 1787.

But is also remembers the personal tribute made by ‘gentle Shetlander’ artist Adam Christie to mark the historic event.

And it is the first new memorial to Burns built anywhere in the world since 2000.

Christie marker of Robert Burns’ historic stop

Christie was a patient at the former Sunnyside Hospital at Hillside for half a century.

His work included stone heads carved with basic items like shards of glass and a six-inch nail.

And in 1930 he sculpted a stone plaque marking Burns’ stop, encasing it in an old wall at Hillside.

It was saved from the crumbling dyke to become the centrepiece of the new cairn.

Neil McNair, current president of the Robert Burns World Federation cut the ribbon on the memorial.

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Provost Brian Boyd joined the Montrose Burns Club celebration.

And Adam Christie’s grand-nephew Peter Christie and his wife, Pat, travelled from Shetland for the occasion.

The cairn was designed by Montrose firm Crawford Architects in a horseshoe shape to capture the 1787 event.

Local builder Brian Doig of Arbroath carried out the plaque removal with the blessing of the Fleming family.

The new cairn was built with stone donated by Sunnyside Estates from the old hospital.

In an alcove is a head carving in Christie’s instantly recognisable style.

It was crafted by Angus sculptor Brian Wylie using Shetland stone.

Montrose Burns Club president’s pride

MBC President Andy Baxter said: “This is a fantastic tribute to two great men. But it has taken a lot of effort and determination to get here.”

He paid tribute to project manager Dave Clark and Burns enthusiast Dave Ramsay.

Dave Ramsay has formed a close friendship with the Christie family after making the initial actually connection between the Shetlander’s work, the plaque and Burns’ historic visit.

Sunnyside is now being developed for housing and streets there are named in honour of Robert Burns and Adam Christie.

Mr Baxter added: “There is no doubt in my mind this memorial is of significant local, national and international importance.

“This cairn is the only memorial to Robert Burns to be constructed since the new millennium – so all involved in the project should take real pride in the project and what has been delivered – a lasting tribute to two great men.

“In six years’ time it’ll be 100 years since Adam carved his initial tribute.

“On Robert Burns death bed, he said to Jean Armour ‘I will be more thought of 100 years after this than I am now’.

“This new cairn will ensure that the memory of both Robert and Adam in Hillside will be remembered for another 100 years from now, and hopefully many, many more.”

Montrose Burns Club progress

“Montrose Burns Club has moved on significantly over recent years,” added Mr Baxter.

“The new cairn is just one of the many ways we have tried to get more involved in the local community and be more inclusive.”

An interactive Burns trail, with QR codes on points of interest, is nearing completion.

And Montrose museum is about to launch a new Burns exhibition featuring rare items relating to the Bard and the Burns club.