Montrose Burns Club memorial cairn unveiled to honour the Bard and ‘outsider artist’ Adam Christie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose Burns Club memorial cairn unveiled to honour the Bard and ‘outsider artist’ Adam Christie

Montrose Burns Club celebrated the culmination of a two-year project to mark an important local link to Rabbie Burns with the unveiling of the first global memorial to the poet since the millennium.

By Graham Brown
The ribbon is cut on the new cairn at Hillside. Image: Paul Reid
The ribbon is cut on the new cairn at Hillside. Image: Paul Reid

Years of dedication and an £18,000 fundraising effort have come to fruition in a new Angus memorial to Robert Burns.

The Hillside cairn, near Montrose, marks the Bard’s stop on his famous Highland tour of 1787.

But is also remembers the personal tribute made by ‘gentle Shetlander’ artist Adam Christie to mark the historic event.

And it is the first new memorial to Burns built anywhere in the world since 2000.

Christie marker of Robert Burns’ historic stop

Christie was a patient at the former Sunnyside Hospital at Hillside for half a century.

His work included stone heads carved with basic items like shards of glass and a six-inch nail.

And in 1930 he sculpted a stone plaque marking Burns’ stop, encasing it in an old wall at Hillside.

It was saved from the crumbling dyke to become the centrepiece of the new cairn.

Neil McNair, current president of the Robert Burns World Federation cut the ribbon on the memorial.

Robert Burns memorial at Hillside near Montrose.
Adam Christe’s great-nephew Peter Christie from Shetland and Robert Burns World Federation president Neil McNair at the cairn. Image: Paul Reid

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Provost Brian Boyd joined the Montrose Burns Club celebration.

And Adam Christie’s grand-nephew Peter Christie and his wife, Pat, travelled from Shetland for the occasion.

The cairn was designed by Montrose firm Crawford Architects in a horseshoe shape to capture the 1787 event.

Local builder Brian Doig of Arbroath carried out the plaque removal with the blessing of the Fleming family.

Montrose Burns Club cairn at Hillside near Montrose.
Montrose Burns Club president Andy Baxter. Image: Paul Reid

The new cairn was built with stone donated by Sunnyside Estates from the old hospital.

In an alcove is a head carving in Christie’s instantly recognisable style.

It was crafted by Angus sculptor Brian Wylie using Shetland stone.

Montrose Burns Club president’s pride

MBC President Andy Baxter said: “This is a fantastic tribute to two great men. But it has taken a lot of effort and determination to get here.”

He paid tribute to project manager Dave Clark and Burns enthusiast Dave Ramsay.

Dave Ramsay has formed a close friendship with the Christie family after making the initial actually connection between the Shetlander’s work, the plaque and Burns’ historic visit.

Burns enthusiast Dave Ramsay at Montrose memorial cairn.
Dave Ramsay at the cairn which features a stone head of Burns carved in the style of Adam Christie. Image: Paul Reid

Sunnyside is now being developed for housing and streets there are named in honour of Robert Burns and Adam Christie.

Mr Baxter added: “There is no doubt in my mind this memorial is of significant local, national and international importance.

“This cairn is the only memorial to Robert Burns to be constructed since the new millennium – so all involved in the project should take real pride in the project and what has been delivered – a lasting tribute to two great men.

Montrose memorial cairn unveiling at Hillside.
The company at the unveiling of the Hillside cairn. Image: Paul Reid

“In six years’ time it’ll be 100 years since Adam carved his initial tribute.

“On Robert Burns death bed, he said to Jean Armour ‘I will be more thought of 100 years after this than I am now’.

“This new cairn will ensure that the memory of both Robert and Adam in Hillside will be remembered for another 100 years from now, and hopefully many, many more.”

Montrose Burns Club progress

Montrose Burns Club has moved on significantly over recent years,” added Mr Baxter.

“The new cairn is just one of the many ways we have tried to get more involved in the local community and be more inclusive.”

An interactive Burns trail, with QR codes on points of interest, is nearing completion.

And Montrose museum is about to launch a new Burns exhibition featuring rare items relating to the Bard and the Burns club.

More from Angus & The Mearns

The cycle bus on the morning run through Newtyle. Image: Paul Reid
Newtyle school pupils leading the way on two wheels with their cycle bus
The Mayfield Foodstore was driven into on Friday
Man charged following Arbroath shop 'ram raid'
Two individuals run into Mayfield Foodstore after driving a stolen lorry into it
Watch dramatic moment stolen lorry smashes into Arbroath shop
The fatal accident happened at Oilfast, near Forfar.
Dundee-based mechanic crushed to death under lorry near Forfar, inquiry hears
How the new Brechin visitor centre will look. Image: Glencadam Distillery
Glencadam Distillery on course to toast bicentenary year with opening of new Brechin visitor…
Humza Hussain.
Arbroath pedestrian left with eight broken bones and punctured lung after collision
A Met Office graphic showing the affected areas
Yellow weather warning as snow set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Douglas Piggot appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crooked Angus hotel boss faces £500k confiscation bid
Snowmobile reconnaissance by Arbroath's 45 Commando. Image: Royal Navy
Striking pictures as Angus Royal Marines spearhead NATO Arctic exercise
The B954 near Angus village Newtyle.
Man, 39, dies after crash on B954 near Newtyle