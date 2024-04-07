Arbroath Wetherspoon’s outdoor drinking bid falls flat with council road chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath Wetherspoon’s outdoor drinking bid falls flat with council road chiefs

The pub giant is awaiting an Angus Council decision on its bid to create permanent raised outdoor seating areas at the popular Corn Exchange in Arbroath.

By Graham Brown
How the Corn Exchange outdoor seating would look.
Image: Harrison Ince Architects

A bid to upgrade Arbroath Wetherspoons’ outdoor drinking area could be halted by Angus Council’s own roads department.

The pub giant hopes to create raised seating outside the Corn Exchange in Market Place.

In January, it lodged an application with Angus Council showing how the new outdoor areas might look.

Arbroath Corn Exchange outdoor seating
Image: Harrison Ince Architects

The pub already has outside seating areas.

But it hopes to make those more permanent by raising them up and installing glass balustrades.

Roads boss against Corn Exchange plan

Now the council’s own roads department has stepped in to mount an objection to the idea.

It is one of a number of letters lodged against the plan.

The council submission states: “In 1985 Angus District Council made an order which converted the road into a footpath.

“Accordingly, the site is located within what is essentially a pedestrianised area.

“No dimensions are provided with respect to the residual width of road that would be maintained should the application be successful.

“No opinion can be given with any degree of confidence as to the adequacy of the space to be left for vehicular access.”

Wetherspoons Arbroath outdoor seating.
Image: Harrison Ince Architects

They say that could have implications for pedestrian safety.

And it adds: “Regardless of whether the above deficiencies could be satisfied by the provision of further information, the construction of the proposed permanent structure with the public road is not acceptable to the roads authority.”

However, the council’s environmental health department have no objection to the idea.

Officials suggest a ban on music being played outdoors and an 8pm limit on customers sitting there.

Planning councillors are yet to consider the application.

A determination deadline of late March was previously set by the council.

It comes as the Corn Exchange won a licensing extension to allow children into the bar until 10pm.

The pub successfully applied to Angus licensing board for an extra hour beyond the normal rules.

Management lodged the application in response to demand from local and visiting families to allow them to eat later together in the popular venue.

Conversation