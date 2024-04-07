Arbroath Wetherspoon’s outdoor drinking bid falls flat with council road chiefs

A bid to upgrade Arbroath Wetherspoons’ outdoor drinking area could be halted by Angus Council’s own roads department.

The pub giant hopes to create raised seating outside the Corn Exchange in Market Place.

In January, it lodged an application with Angus Council showing how the new outdoor areas might look.

The pub already has outside seating areas.

But it hopes to make those more permanent by raising them up and installing glass balustrades.

Roads boss against Corn Exchange plan

Now the council’s own roads department has stepped in to mount an objection to the idea.

It is one of a number of letters lodged against the plan.

The council submission states: “In 1985 Angus District Council made an order which converted the road into a footpath.

“Accordingly, the site is located within what is essentially a pedestrianised area.

“No dimensions are provided with respect to the residual width of road that would be maintained should the application be successful.

“No opinion can be given with any degree of confidence as to the adequacy of the space to be left for vehicular access.”

They say that could have implications for pedestrian safety.

And it adds: “Regardless of whether the above deficiencies could be satisfied by the provision of further information, the construction of the proposed permanent structure with the public road is not acceptable to the roads authority.”

However, the council’s environmental health department have no objection to the idea.

Officials suggest a ban on music being played outdoors and an 8pm limit on customers sitting there.

Planning councillors are yet to consider the application.

A determination deadline of late March was previously set by the council.

It comes as the Corn Exchange won a licensing extension to allow children into the bar until 10pm.

The pub successfully applied to Angus licensing board for an extra hour beyond the normal rules.

Management lodged the application in response to demand from local and visiting families to allow them to eat later together in the popular venue.