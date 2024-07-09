New proposal would let violent criminals like Angus killer Tasmin Glass out early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New proposal would let violent criminals like Angus killer Tasmin Glass out early

The Justice Secretary wants to free long-term prisoners on licence two-thirds of the way through their sentence.

HMP Perth.
HMP Perth. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
By Sean O'Neil

Violent criminals like Angus killer Tasmin Glass would be automatically released having served just two-thirds of their sentence under a new proposal by the Scottish Government.

A consultation launched by Justice Secretary Angela Constance aims to extend the period long-term prisoners spend in the community before the end of their sentence.

Ms Constance wants to backdate the proposal to 2016, meaning offenders like Glass and Dundee rapist Sean McGowan would be eligible under the new legislation.

The only criminals who would not be automatically freed are those on extended sentences or convicted of terrorism offences.

‘Obvious risk to the public’

North East MSP Liam Kerr slammed the new proposal, saying it made a mockery of victims.

The Conservative politician told The Courier: “Automatic release of dangerous prisoners presents an obvious risk to the public.

Liam Kerr MSP. Image: Scottish Parliament

“It would mean, as presented, an arbitrary decision based on the most recent crime committed, and not the danger presented to the public.

“It runs the risk of sidelining parole boards and criminal justice social workers, and is a mockery of the ‘victim centred’ justice that Scots were promised a short time ago.”

Currently long-term prisoners who are not paroled early are freed on licence six months before the end of their sentence.

In cases like Glass’, even if she were denied parole every time, she would still be released less than seven years into her ten-year sentence under the new plan.

Mr Kerr added: “Nicola Sturgeon pledged there would be an end to automatic early release for all criminals, which has basically been binned.

“Once again, victims of crime and their families have been ignored by these proposals.”

Killers and rapists would be freed

When announcing her proposals , the justice secretary said “public safety will be paramount” if the legislation is passed.

Angela Constance MSP.

Ms Constance said: “Release under licence conditions means strict community supervision and specific support in place informed by robust individual risk assessments of prisoners.

“These measures would be introduced through legislation, requiring debate and the approval of parliament.”

However The Courier has confirmed with the Scottish Government that the “proposal in the consultation would not exclude individuals based on particular offences” – meaning that killers and rapists who are not on extended sentences would be freed.

Tasmin Glass

The Scottish Government wants to release the criminals early to drive down prison population numbers.

If brought into force it would mean the immediate release of some prisoners and a sustained reduction of between 3.5% and 4.1% of the prison population.

If the policy had been brought into force using numbers from 31 May 2024, around 320 people would have been released on non-parole licence immediately, according to the government.

New bill would only increase trauma

The announcement comes just weeks after the First Minister John Swinney promised to look into how the current parole system re-traumatises victims as part of The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign.

One of the key components of that campaign is to stop automatic parole hearings for violent offenders who have served just half their time.

Victims that we have spoken to have been clear that part of their trauma stems from the belief that the priorities of the offender are put before their own.

It is The Courier’s stance that this new bill would only escalate the divide between victim and system.

