New proposal would let violent criminals like Angus killer Tasmin Glass out early

Violent criminals like Angus killer Tasmin Glass would be automatically released having served just two-thirds of their sentence under a new proposal by the Scottish Government.

A consultation launched by Justice Secretary Angela Constance aims to extend the period long-term prisoners spend in the community before the end of their sentence.

Ms Constance wants to backdate the proposal to 2016, meaning offenders like Glass and Dundee rapist Sean McGowan would be eligible under the new legislation.

The only criminals who would not be automatically freed are those on extended sentences or convicted of terrorism offences.

‘Obvious risk to the public’

North East MSP Liam Kerr slammed the new proposal, saying it made a mockery of victims.

The Conservative politician told The Courier: “Automatic release of dangerous prisoners presents an obvious risk to the public.

“It would mean, as presented, an arbitrary decision based on the most recent crime committed, and not the danger presented to the public.

“It runs the risk of sidelining parole boards and criminal justice social workers, and is a mockery of the ‘victim centred’ justice that Scots were promised a short time ago.”

Currently long-term prisoners who are not paroled early are freed on licence six months before the end of their sentence.

In cases like Glass’, even if she were denied parole every time, she would still be released less than seven years into her ten-year sentence under the new plan.

Mr Kerr added: “Nicola Sturgeon pledged there would be an end to automatic early release for all criminals, which has basically been binned.

“Once again, victims of crime and their families have been ignored by these proposals.”

Killers and rapists would be freed

When announcing her proposals , the justice secretary said “public safety will be paramount” if the legislation is passed.

Ms Constance said: “Release under licence conditions means strict community supervision and specific support in place informed by robust individual risk assessments of prisoners.

“These measures would be introduced through legislation, requiring debate and the approval of parliament.”

However The Courier has confirmed with the Scottish Government that the “proposal in the consultation would not exclude individuals based on particular offences” – meaning that killers and rapists who are not on extended sentences would be freed.

The Scottish Government wants to release the criminals early to drive down prison population numbers.

If brought into force it would mean the immediate release of some prisoners and a sustained reduction of between 3.5% and 4.1% of the prison population.

If the policy had been brought into force using numbers from 31 May 2024, around 320 people would have been released on non-parole licence immediately, according to the government.

New bill would only increase trauma

The announcement comes just weeks after the First Minister John Swinney promised to look into how the current parole system re-traumatises victims as part of The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign.

One of the key components of that campaign is to stop automatic parole hearings for violent offenders who have served just half their time.

Victims that we have spoken to have been clear that part of their trauma stems from the belief that the priorities of the offender are put before their own.

It is The Courier’s stance that this new bill would only escalate the divide between victim and system.