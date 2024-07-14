Great pictures as 48th Glamis Extravaganza pulls classic car fans to Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Great pictures as 48th Glamis Extravaganza pulls classic car fans to Angus

Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club welcomed thousands through the gates of the Extravaganza in the grounds of Glamis Castle on the opening day of Scotland's biggest classics event.

Vintage tractor football at the Glamis Extravaganza. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Glamis Extravaganza’s record-breaking entry was enjoyed by a huge crowd on the opening day of Scotland’s biggest vintage vehicle gathering.

Almost 2,000 entries – from cycles to huge steam engines – have flocked to the grounds of Glamis Castle for the two-day spectacular.

And the opening day saw a big turnout of visitors keen to take in the sights and sounds of the event.

It covered everything from modern tunes played by a vintage fairground organ to the rumble of sports and muscle cars.

And across the sprawling castle grounds almost 2,000 vehicles were on display.

Main ring entertainment included a daring stunt show.

Fans gearing up for the final of Euro 24 were treated to vintage tractor football.

Steam engines at Glamis Extravaganza.
The steamers make a stunning sight in front of the castle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Castle visitors enjoyed a nice surprise with a line-up of vintage traction engines in front of the Angus landmark.

This is the 48th Extravaganza organised by Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club.

The club is hoping for a crowd of around 15,000 over the weekend.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall captured Saturday’s Extravaganza action.

Vintage tractor at Glamis Extravaganza.
Liam Fernie from Perth with his 1951 Grey Fergie.
Motorcyle stunt show at Glamis Extravaganza
The Stannage Stunt Team from Barnsley were a main ring hit.
Tractor at Glamis Extravaganza.
Jan Mucha from Kirriemuir with five-year-old son Jan Jnr take a close look at a Massey Ferguson 130.
Traction engines at Glamis Castle
Steam traction engines line up in front of the castle.
Youngster visiting Glamis Extravaganza.
Damon Burns (7) and brother Jason Burns (4) from East Kilbride on a 1973 CVRT Sabre 1973 tank.
Record entry at Glamis Extravaganza.
A 1932 Austin 16-6 Mulliner Chrome Radiator Saloon on show.
Stunt show at Glamis Extravaganza.
Fire high diving from the Stannage Stunt Show.
Crowds at Glamis Extravaganza.
A busy scene at Glamis.
Tractor football at Glamis Extravaganza.
Tractor football action.
Vintage tractor at Glamis Extravaganza.
William Fernie and son Liam Fernie from Perth with their 1951 Ferguson Grey Fergie.
Vauxhall car badge at Glamis Extravaganza.
A blast from the past.
Crowds at Golamis Extravaganza.
Crowds enjoy the main ring programme.
Tractor football at Glamis Extravaganza.
Going for goal!
Traction engines at Glamis Extravaganza.
Young and old take in the sight of the traction engines steaming up.

 

MG cars at Glamis Extravaganza.
MG was one of the well-represented marques.
Glamis Extravaganza vintage lorry.
A George of Perth 1933 Leyland Beaver TJ2804.
Stunt show at Glamis Extravaganza.
Stunt show drama.
Classic cars at Glamis.
Automotive excellence on display.
Motorcycle stunts at Glamis Extravaganza.
Wheelie good fun.
Tractor football at Glamis Extravaganza.
The tractor football final.
Motorcycles at Glamis Extravaganza.
Admiring the motorcycle line-up.
Vintage tractors at Glamis.
A varied field of vintage tractors.

