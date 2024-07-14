Great pictures as 48th Glamis Extravaganza pulls classic car fans to Angus

Glamis Extravaganza’s record-breaking entry was enjoyed by a huge crowd on the opening day of Scotland’s biggest vintage vehicle gathering.

Almost 2,000 entries – from cycles to huge steam engines – have flocked to the grounds of Glamis Castle for the two-day spectacular.

And the opening day saw a big turnout of visitors keen to take in the sights and sounds of the event.

It covered everything from modern tunes played by a vintage fairground organ to the rumble of sports and muscle cars.

And across the sprawling castle grounds almost 2,000 vehicles were on display.

Main ring entertainment included a daring stunt show.

Fans gearing up for the final of Euro 24 were treated to vintage tractor football.

Castle visitors enjoyed a nice surprise with a line-up of vintage traction engines in front of the Angus landmark.

This is the 48th Extravaganza organised by Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club.

The club is hoping for a crowd of around 15,000 over the weekend.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall captured Saturday’s Extravaganza action.