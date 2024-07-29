‘Iconic’ Angus country hotel for sale at £1.4 million

An “iconic” Victorian country hotel in Angus has gone up for sale for £1.4 million.

Rosely Country House Hotel is located on the edge of Arbroath, near the Royal Marines Condor base.

On its website, Rosely Country House is described as being “popular with game hunting parties, golfers, walkers, cyclists and more”.

The B-listed property was built in 1845 from traditional stone.

It has been family-owned since 1980.

The baronial-style hotel has 14 en-suite bedrooms, as well as a bar and lounge area, a dining room, a games room, a guest lounge and an orangery.

Rosely Country House comes with period features throughout, including balconies and turrets across its curved exterior.

The property is set within an extensive four-acre plot with mature gardens.

Graham and Sibbald, which is marketing Rosely Country House Hotel for sale for offers in the region of £1.4m, describes the property as “iconic” and says it presents a “fantastic opportunity for the right purchaser to enhance the exceptional property to create a truly phenomenal boutique hotel”.

It comes as Taypark House Hotel and estate in Dundee, which is also built in a baronial style, has gone on the market for £3m.