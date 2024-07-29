‘Iconic’ Angus country hotel for sale at £1.4 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

‘Iconic’ Angus country hotel for sale at £1.4 million

Rosely Country House Hotel near Arbroath has 14 bedrooms and four acres of land.

By Chloe Burrell
Rosely Country House Hotel near Arbroath.
Rosely Country House Hotel near Arbroath has hit the market. Image: Graham and Sibbald

An “iconic” Victorian country hotel in Angus has gone up for sale for £1.4 million.

Rosely Country House Hotel is located on the edge of Arbroath, near the Royal Marines Condor base.

On its website, Rosely Country House is described as being “popular with game hunting parties, golfers, walkers, cyclists and more”.

The B-listed property was built in 1845 from traditional stone.

Inside Rosely Country House Hotel in Angus.
The landing. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Dining room in Rosely Country House Hotel in Angus.
The dining room. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Lounge at Rosely Country House Hotel in Angus.
The games room. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The bar at Rosely Country House Hotel in Angus.
The bar. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Games room at Rosely Country House Hotel in Angus.
The lounge. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The orangery at Rosely Country House Hotel in Angus.
The orangery. Image: Graham and Sibbald

It has been family-owned since 1980.

The baronial-style hotel has 14 en-suite bedrooms, as well as a bar and lounge area, a dining room, a games room, a guest lounge and an orangery.

Rosely Country House comes with period features throughout, including balconies and turrets across its curved exterior.

Bedroom at Rosely Country House Hotel in Angus.
One of the bedrooms at the hotel. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Bedroom at Rosely Country House Hotel in Angus.
Each bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Rosely Country House Hotel in Angus.
The hotel is set within a four-acre plot. Image: Graham and Sibbald

The property is set within an extensive four-acre plot with mature gardens.

Graham and Sibbald, which is marketing Rosely Country House Hotel for sale for offers in the region of £1.4m, describes the property as “iconic” and says it presents a “fantastic opportunity for the right purchaser to enhance the exceptional property to create a truly phenomenal boutique hotel”.

It comes as Taypark House Hotel and estate in Dundee, which is also built in a baronial style, has gone on the market for £3m.

Conversation