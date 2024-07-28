Taypark House hotel in Dundee hits market for £3 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Taypark House hotel in Dundee hits market for £3 million

The venue has been a favourite haunt for celebrities like TV presenter Lorraine Kelly and golfer Ben Hogan.

By Neil Henderson
Over 30s garden party at Dundee Hotel
Taypark House Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Dundee hotel and estate has gone up for sale with a £3 million asking price.

Taypark House on Perth Road comes with a 10-bedroom hotel, apartments, function areas and gardens.

The B-listed property was built in 1863 in a Scots baronial style for Alexander Low, a wealthy flax and jute merchant.

It has since become a four-star hotel and wedding venue with beautiful views over Dundee Botanic Gardens and the River Tay.

Exterior of Taypark House Estate.
The hotel is in a Scots baronial style. Image: Christie & Co
View of the River Tay.
Views over the River Tay. Image: Christie & Co
Sitting room.
A sitting room. Image: Christie & Co
One of the master bedrooms.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Christie & Co
An en-suite bathroom.
An en-suite bathroom. Image: Christie & Co
Another of the bedrooms at Taypark House.
The hotel has 10 bedrooms. Image: Christie & Co
A master bedroom at Taypark House.
There is a range of accommodation. Image: Christie & Co

Taypark House is a favourite haunt of TV star Lorraine Kelly and once hosted golfer Ben Hogan, the Masters and US Open champion at the time, during the 1953 Open at Carnoustie – which he won.

It has also featured in TV series Four in a Bed.

As well as the 10 en-suite hotel rooms, there are two, two-bedroom apartments that can be separately let or used by the hotel for larger events.

Also included in the sale is the Stables, which provides fully refurbished holiday accommodation.

The Stables.
The Stables. Image: Christie & Co
Another view of the recently developed Stables.
Another view of the recently developed Stables area. Image: Christie & Co
Gin Bar.
The gin bar. Image: Christie & Co
High class finish throughout Taypark House.
The hotel hosts functions. Image: Christie & Co
Function room used for wedding ceremonies.
A room used for weddings. Image: Christie & Co

It comes with a large reception area with panoramic views across the
gardens and is ideal for wedding breakfasts, small group stays and corporate events.

The hotel also comes with a large dining room with an AA Rosette award, a function room and its own gin bar.

Outside, there are three glass domes ideal for alfresco dining, along with a bar and a wood-fired pizza oven.

Each of the bedrooms have been individually decorated.
Each of the bedrooms has been individually decorated. Image: Christie & Co
A view over the River Tay.
The hotel is surrounded by gardens. Image: Christie & Co
Ample outdoor seating and dining area.
Outdoor seating areas. Image: Christie & Co
A stunning aerial view of Taypark House Estate.
A view of the estate in winter. Image: Christie & Co

The hotel also comes with a children’s play area and parking for guests.

Christie & Co, which is handling the sale, says the 10-year lease on the hotel – set up in 2021 – is not impacted by the sale.

Elsewhere in Dundee, the new landlord of the Phoenix bar has spoken for the first time after the pub was sold.

More from Dundee

Phil Donaldson.
Controversial Dundee pubs boss banned from being company director for 11 years over Covid…
The car on fire in Balgay Park. Image: Abbi Rodley
Car goes up in flames in Dundee park as police launch probe
Debbie Gallacher (left) and Melanie Coleman (right) outside Love Your Planet in Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry zero waste shop taken over by staff member
Andy Robertson outside The Phoenix. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
New landlord of The Phoenix breaks silence on takeover – and says Dundee pub…
Police taped off a section of the street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, seriously injured while working beneath vehicle in Dundee
Lorne Street, Monifieth.
Police say spate of motorhome thefts across Tayside are linked
Lesley Nicoll and daughter Kirsty Welsh at Hope Point in Dundee.
Not in Vain for Lee: Dundee crisis centre first birthday 'bittersweet' after family tragedy
Aldi, Stack, Dundee
Aldi shoplift suspect slashed workers with sharpened keyring in Dundee
The overturned car at the Scott Fyffe Roundabout in Dundee.
Car overturns after crash on Dundee roundabout
Tayside Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell outside Bell Street Police Headquarters in Dundee
Meet the ice hockey player who is Tayside's first female police chief
5

Conversation