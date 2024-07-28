Taypark House hotel in Dundee hits market for £3 million

A Dundee hotel and estate has gone up for sale with a £3 million asking price.

Taypark House on Perth Road comes with a 10-bedroom hotel, apartments, function areas and gardens.

The B-listed property was built in 1863 in a Scots baronial style for Alexander Low, a wealthy flax and jute merchant.

It has since become a four-star hotel and wedding venue with beautiful views over Dundee Botanic Gardens and the River Tay.

Taypark House is a favourite haunt of TV star Lorraine Kelly and once hosted golfer Ben Hogan, the Masters and US Open champion at the time, during the 1953 Open at Carnoustie – which he won.

It has also featured in TV series Four in a Bed.

As well as the 10 en-suite hotel rooms, there are two, two-bedroom apartments that can be separately let or used by the hotel for larger events.

Also included in the sale is the Stables, which provides fully refurbished holiday accommodation.

It comes with a large reception area with panoramic views across the

gardens and is ideal for wedding breakfasts, small group stays and corporate events.

The hotel also comes with a large dining room with an AA Rosette award, a function room and its own gin bar.

Outside, there are three glass domes ideal for alfresco dining, along with a bar and a wood-fired pizza oven.

The hotel also comes with a children’s play area and parking for guests.

Christie & Co, which is handling the sale, says the 10-year lease on the hotel – set up in 2021 – is not impacted by the sale.

