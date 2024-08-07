Drive to make Angus motorhome mecca for visitors as proposed new stops revealed

Angus aims to put itself on the motorhome map with a string of new stops at locations across the district.

Local businesses will share £55,000 in a project to try and help the area cash in on the £2.6 billion-a-year UK motorhome tourism market.

And Glamis Church is also considering setting up overnight stopover spaces in the car park beside the historic kirk.

It’s hoped the scheme could see continental-style ‘aires’ spring up throughout Angus.

The Scottish Government’s Rural Community-Led Local Development Fund is putting up the money.

It has seen the creation of a motorhome opportunities guide, led by Angus Rural Partnership and Angus Tourism Cooperative.

And the first stage will see five businesses receive up to £7,500 for feasibility work around new overnight motorhome facilities.

Those are:

At least three new spaces could be created at each location, all allowing one-night stopovers.

The new guide is also aimed at helping businesses and communities create a joined-up experience for motorhomes coming to Angus.

Continental-style ‘aire’ overnight stops proposed

It could see Angus join the growing trend for continental-style ‘aire’ stops.

‘Aire de service’ stopovers originated in France as a low-cost halt for self-contained motorhomes.

The sites are very popular across Europe and becoming more common in Scotland.

More than 750,000 touring caravans and motorhomes are regularly in use in the UK.

And an estimated £2.6bn is spent on touring holidays annually.

In 2022, VisitScotland figures revealed 1.58 million trips pumped £355 million into the economy.

But despite growing numbers taking to the road, owners say safe overnight parking and services for the disposal of toilet and grey water waste have not developed at the same pace.

Angus Council communities convener Mark McDonald said: “The number of motorhomes coming to Scotland and Angus in recent years is continually rising.

“Angus Council are committed to the continuous development of diverse and high-quality tourism products.

“This funding creates an exciting opportunity to support Angus’s tourism offering.

“I urge any tourism business, individual, or community group that wishes to find out how they too can maximise on this ever-growing market, to read our newly published motorhome opportunities guide, and to reach out to our Invest in Angus team if they have any questions.”

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “This is great example of Community Led Local Development (CLLD) in action.

“Angus has so much to offer visitors and this additional provision for motorhomes and campervans is very much welcome.

“Angus Rural Partnership is ideally positioned to support communities within Angus to maximise community wealth building opportunities such as this.”

The guide is available at www.investinangus.com/key-sectors/tourism/motorhome-opportunities-guide