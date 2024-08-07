Drive to make Angus motorhome mecca for visitors as proposed new stops revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Drive to make Angus motorhome mecca for visitors as proposed new stops revealed

Overnight motorhome stops along the lines of popular continental halts could be created at a string of locations across Angus.

By Graham Brown
Glamis Kirk could become a new 'aire' style motorhome stop in Angus. Image: DC Thomson
Glamis Kirk could become a new 'aire' style motorhome stop in Angus. Image: DC Thomson

Angus aims to put itself on the motorhome map with a string of new stops at locations across the district.

Local businesses will share £55,000 in a project to try and help the area cash in on the £2.6 billion-a-year UK motorhome tourism market.

And Glamis Church is also considering setting up overnight stopover spaces in the car park beside the historic kirk.

It’s hoped the scheme could see continental-style ‘aires’ spring up throughout Angus.

The Scottish Government’s Rural Community-Led Local Development Fund is putting up the money.

It has seen the creation of a motorhome opportunities guide, led by Angus Rural Partnership and Angus Tourism Cooperative.

And the first stage will see five businesses receive up to £7,500 for feasibility work around new overnight motorhome facilities.

Those are:

At least three new spaces could be created at each location, all allowing one-night stopovers.

The new guide is also aimed at helping businesses and communities create a joined-up experience for motorhomes coming to Angus.

Continental-style ‘aire’ overnight stops proposed

It could see Angus join the growing trend for continental-style ‘aire’ stops.

‘Aire de service’ stopovers originated in France as a low-cost halt for self-contained motorhomes.

The sites are very popular across Europe and becoming more common in Scotland.

More than 750,000 touring caravans and motorhomes are regularly in use in the UK.

And an estimated £2.6bn is spent on touring holidays annually.

In 2022, VisitScotland figures revealed 1.58 million trips pumped £355 million into the economy.

Motorhomes parked up beside the sea.
The popularity of motorhomes continues to grow. Image: DC Thomson

But despite growing numbers taking to the road, owners say safe overnight parking and services for the disposal of toilet and grey water waste have not developed at the same pace.

Angus Council communities convener Mark McDonald said: “The number of motorhomes coming to Scotland and Angus in recent years is continually rising.

“Angus Council are committed to the continuous development of diverse and high-quality tourism products.

“This funding creates an exciting opportunity to support Angus’s tourism offering.

“I urge any tourism business, individual, or community group that wishes to find out how they too can maximise on this ever-growing market, to read our newly published motorhome opportunities guide, and to reach out to our Invest in Angus team if they have any questions.”

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “This is great example of Community Led Local Development (CLLD) in action.

“Angus has so much to offer visitors and this additional provision for motorhomes and campervans is very much welcome.

Angus Rural Partnership is ideally positioned to support communities within Angus to maximise community wealth building opportunities such as this.”

The guide is available at www.investinangus.com/key-sectors/tourism/motorhome-opportunities-guide

More from Angus & The Mearns

Billy and Molly: An Otter Love Story will premiere at LandxSea. Image: National Geographic/Charlie Hamilton James
Montrose coastal erosion summit to feature in second LandxSea film festival
The fundraising friends group with recipients of the charity cheques. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Fundraising Arbroath friends keep up good work with almost £5k for local causes
The play park in Forfar's Green Street car park.
Vulnerable teen terrified to return to school after 'unprovoked' assault in Forfar
Brandon Hayter
Pair sentenced after nearly £1million of drugs seized in Dundee and Monifieth
Angus House council HQ in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus facing fresh funding whammy under Holyrood cutback
Arbroath Harbour
Could change of UK government sink £20m Arbroath town board before it starts?
Kalani Ghost Hunter and Dean Banks try steak and black pudding pies
Viral TikTok star samples Arbroath Pie Bob's pie with chef Dean Banks
2
The van has been left burnt out after the fire at Newbigging. Image: Supplied
Van bursts into flames after crash with car near Dundee
David McGovern has carved a recreation of the famous Fiskavaig Pictish stone on Skye. Image: Monikie Rock Art
Monikie craftsman's pride at recreating famous Skye Pictish monument in Angus sandstone
Erin Inglis (centre) with sister Ava and dad Scott in Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier
VIDEO: Arbroath locals in tears as 12-year-old busker performs song for late mum

Conversation