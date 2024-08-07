Montrose coastal erosion summit to feature in second LandxSea film festival

A summit around the coastal erosion crisis facing Montrose will feature in the packed programme of Scotland’s premier environmental film festival next month.

LandxSea launched in 2023 and those behind it say this year’s massively increased offering is a response to the “extraordinary” reaction to the inaugural festival.

It will see a host of Scottish and UK film premieres, as well as the discussion around coastal erosion threatening the Angus town.

The Courier recently ran a series of articles highlighting the issue, and proposals to combat the shrinking dunes.

And there will be the first screening of a community film around the impact of major Angus weather events such as Storm Babet.

Three-day LandxSea festival takes place in mid-September

LandxSea is co-produced by acclaimed Montrose filmmaker and podcaster Anthony Baxter, and international festival producer Rachel Caplan.

This year’s event runs at the community-owned Montrose Playhouse cinema from September 13 to 15.

Mr Baxter said: “When we began the LandxSea Film Festival in Montrose last year, we knew we were starting something special.

“The extraordinary audience response exceeded all our expectations, as visiting filmmakers shared their incredible films here in Montrose.

“This year, we are building on that foundation with an even more ambitious programme packed with amazing films from around the world.

“We hope these films will spark many conversations about the future of our planet.”

North Light Award announced

Highlights across the three day festival include the Scottish premiere of the Shetland-shot Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story and the UK premiere of Chasing Time. It is a spectacular new glacier documentary from the team behind the Emmy Award-winning Chasing Ice.

An iconic red phone box will be transformed into a one-person cinema for screenings of Local Hero and Mr Baxter’s award-winning documentary You’ve Been Trumped.

LandxSea 2024 will also give out the inaugural North Light Award, a major new prize honouring Scottish environmental filmmaking

The festival will close with the multi-award-winning The Eagle with the Sunlit Eye.

It is Ted Simpson’s account of the dramatic reintroduction of the white-tailed eagle in Britain and ensuing conflict within Scotland’s rural community.

Other UK premieres include Planet Wind, which joins renewable energy pioneer Andy Evans on a global journey exploring the transformative potential of offshore wind energy.

Alongside the busy programme of feature and short films is the chance to brave a Sunday morning dip in the sea at the Montrose Beach Dook.

The LandxSea Eco Fair will showcase local eco-friendly initiatives, pop-up food and drinks, family-friendly craft activities and a Repair Café.

The coastal erosion summit will includes a discussion with Angus and Perthshire Glens MP Dave Doogan and a panel of experts.

And it will present the premiere of Storm Angus Experiences, a crowd-sourced film documenting recent devastating weather events.

Montrose climate concerns

Co-director Rachel Caplan added: “It is an honour to continue our tradition of bringing films at the forefront of today’s global environmental issues to Montrose, a community dedicated to climate compassion.

“We’re proud to support filmmakers who are making a difference and look forward to sharing their powerful stories with the Montrose community.”

Tickets for all LandxSea events go on sale at midday on Wednesday 12th August at landxsea.org

Festival support has come from Screen Scotland, the National Lottery and Film Hub Scotland.

Lead Sponsors are Angus Climate Hub, MW Ethics, Montrose Rope and Sail, and Montrose Bag Company, with additional support from Seagreen Community Fund and Montrose Playhouse.