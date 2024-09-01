Emergency services attend crash on busy Arbroath road

Emergency services have arrived at a busy Arbroath road after a crash.

Police, ambulance and the fire service are all on Dundee Road, next to the Westway Retail Park.

Emergency services were called to the area just before 6pm on Sunday evening and remain in attendance.

Footage submitted to The Courier shows vehicles on the roundabout next to the retail park, with a lorry situated in the middle of the road.

It has not been confirmed how many vehicles are affected or if there are any injuries.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently in attendance on Dundee Road. We were called to assist ambulance with a road traffic collision.

“We received a call at 5.53pm and are still on scene.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service were approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

