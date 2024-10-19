Battery plant plan for heart of Arbroath industrial estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Battery plant plan for heart of Arbroath industrial estate

A major planning application for the 50MW energy storage project has come forward for land at Kirkton.

By Graham Brown
The battery energy storage plant would be built on vacant ground at Kirkton Industrial Estate in Arbroath. Image: Google
Plans to site a 50MW battery energy storage in the centre of an Arbroath industrial estate have been lodged with Angus Council.

The major development is centred on vacant land at Sir William Smith Road in Kirkton Industrial Estate.

Next week, Angus planning committee councillors will have their first opportunity to examine the proposal of application notice (PAN) for the scheme.

A PAN is the first stage of the planning process.

The application has been lodged by El Asset Co. 1 Ltd, based in London.

And Arbroath residents will have the opportunity to view the battery energy storage system (BESS) plan at two public events.

The first of those is scheduled to take place on Thursday October 24 at Arbroath library.
A second will be held on November 21.

Arbroath battery storage plant proposal
The site sits between Sir William Smith Road and Baden-Powell Road.

Indicative plans suggest rows of energy storage containers within the BESS compound. It will include transformers, a turning yard and ancillary buildings.

A detailed planning application cannot be submitted within three months of a PAN submission.

Planning officials have highlighted a number of considerations which could be relevant in the consideration of any future application.

Those include:

  • Locational justification for the proposed development
  • Impact on neighbouring employment uses
  • Flood risk
  • Electricity transmission arrangements
  • Contribution to energy generation targets
  • Safety issues, including potential fire risk

A number of major battery storage scheme have already been approved across Angus.

Those include projects near Forfar and Montrose.

Conversation