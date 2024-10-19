Battery plant plan for heart of Arbroath industrial estate

Plans to site a 50MW battery energy storage in the centre of an Arbroath industrial estate have been lodged with Angus Council.

The major development is centred on vacant land at Sir William Smith Road in Kirkton Industrial Estate.

Next week, Angus planning committee councillors will have their first opportunity to examine the proposal of application notice (PAN) for the scheme.

A PAN is the first stage of the planning process.

The application has been lodged by El Asset Co. 1 Ltd, based in London.

And Arbroath residents will have the opportunity to view the battery energy storage system (BESS) plan at two public events.

The first of those is scheduled to take place on Thursday October 24 at Arbroath library.

A second will be held on November 21.

The site sits between Sir William Smith Road and Baden-Powell Road.

Indicative plans suggest rows of energy storage containers within the BESS compound. It will include transformers, a turning yard and ancillary buildings.

A detailed planning application cannot be submitted within three months of a PAN submission.

Planning officials have highlighted a number of considerations which could be relevant in the consideration of any future application.

Those include:

Locational justification for the proposed development

Impact on neighbouring employment uses

Flood risk

Electricity transmission arrangements

Contribution to energy generation targets

Safety issues, including potential fire risk

A number of major battery storage scheme have already been approved across Angus.

Those include projects near Forfar and Montrose.