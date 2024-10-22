Carnoustie dad to marry love of his life who flew over from Australia for first date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie dad to marry love of his life who flew over from Australia for first date

Ian proposed to Denise within days of meeting.

By Ellidh Aitken
Ian on video call with fiance Denise. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ian on video call with fiance Denise. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Carnoustie dad will marry the love of his life after a whirlwind romance which saw his now-fiancée fly over from Australia for their first date.

Ian Mostyn, 50, and Denise Peddell, 48, met on a spiritualist Facebook group two years ago and have only spent a handful of days together since.

Denise flew to Scotland just five weeks after their first video call for a holiday with Ian, and the couple were engaged during her visit.

Ian is on constant video calls with his fiance Denise. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Since then, Denise, who lives in Nambour, Queensland, has visited twice more, with Ian also travelling to Australia to meet her family in February last year.

The pair have not seen each other since November 2023 but keep in touch over video calls.

They refuse to hang up – even when they’re sleeping.

‘We have video calls that we never hang up from’

Ian, who works at Pets at Home in Dundee, says they are “watching over each other” at all times of day.

When he cannot be on the phone, he leaves Denise in the company of his pet cockatiel Boop or rabbits Ben and Jess.

He contacted The Courier after reading about a Dundee woman who flew to Venice for a first date following a TikTok romance.

He said: “We met on a Facebook group that she was an admin on and she had tagged me in a post.

“I used it as an excuse to message her and we started chatting that way.

“Then five weeks later she flew to Scotland.

Ian and Denise were engaged on the RSS Discovery in Dundee. Image: Supplied

“We were on the RSS Discovery and I got down on one knee and asked her to marry me.

“We were just right, we fell into each other, we trusted each other, it was right.

“We have video calls that we never hang up from, when I go to sleep she is online and we are watching over each other.

“It is unconventional, people didn’t believe me at first and thought I was making it up.

“Once we get the marriage certificate she will apply to live here as I have a 12-year-old daughter, Charlie, and I wouldn’t be able to leave.

“Customers at work at Pets at Home are always asking about how we are doing, they all love hearing about it!”

Ian and Denise will get married in Nambour with the ceremony a mix of Scottish and Australian traditions.

Denise then expects to be able to move to Carnoustie next year, as her visa application could take up to three months.

Ian and Denise have video calls where they never hang up. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Ian said: “I am so excited, we both are, we have been counting down.

“I am taking some thistles over with me.

“It will be small – around 11 people – and my best man, Hayden Schwarze, is someone I met while playing video games online, he is from Australia but has bought himself a kilt.

“It is serendipitous that he lives just a couple of hours away from Denise and we arranged to meet on my first visit to Australia.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Paul Maddicks
Witness feared Arbroath cyber analyst was sleeping behind wheel while driving into Dundee
A family home at Westmuir, near Kirriemuir, is among the latest list of Angus planning applications. Image: Jon Frullani Architect
Angus Planning Ahead: Kirriemuir observatory holiday let and bid for Brechin self-storage centre
Brechin Halloween display ruined by Storm Ashley
Brechin's finest help save Halloween home display damaged by Storm Ashley
Keptie Road in Arbroath.
Arbroath street shut after car overturns
2
The Brechin site would have internal and external self-storage. Image: Stracathro Estates
Stracathro Estates lodge bid for 112-container self-storage site near Brechin
The Courier has rounded up the latest reports published by the Care Inspectorate in Tayside, Fife and Stirling, including an improvement notice issued to ASC Orchard Court and Dalguise in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Care round-up: Care homes threatened with closure in Perthshire and Fife
A Place for Everyone looking south from Guthrie Port. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
VIDEO: £14m Arbroath active travel scheme from the air as Place for Everyone passes…
18
Trains are cancelled from Dundee as a result.
Train services through Tayside disrupted as Storm Ashley flooding hits
Memorial bench honours Arbroath Asda security guard
Memorial bench honours security guard who died at Arbroath Asda
house fire Hillside Montrose
Neighbours describes thick black smoke as firefighters tackle Angus house fire

Conversation