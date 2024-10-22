Barry Buddon misses out on shot in Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games spotlight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Buddon misses out on shot in Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games spotlight

There is no place for the Carnoustie shooting ranges in the Glasgow 2026 schedule after organisers announced a 10-sport programme based within a 10-mile corridor of the city.

By Graham Brown
Air rifle competition at Barry Buddon during Glasgow 2014. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Air rifle competition at Barry Buddon during Glasgow 2014. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Angus will not see the Commonwealth Games come back to the area when Glasgow hosts the 3,000 athlete event in 2026.

Barry Buddon, near Carnoustie staged shooting competitions during Glasgow 2014. It  delivered a major economic boost for the district.

There were hopes the sport might make a comeback after being dropped for Birmingham 2022.

But on Tuesday organisers revealed there will be no venues outside Glasgow for the games’ return to Scotland.

It was a disappointment, but not a surprise for Angus-based 2014 medallist Drew Christie.

The Auchterhouse clay pigeon shooter took skeet silver at Barry Buddon.

He feared shooting’s return to Angus was a long shot when Glasgow stepped in to save the games.

Drew Christie Commonwealth Games 2014 silver medallist.
Drew Christie took skeet shooting silver at Glasgow 2014.

“Barry Buddon was great,” said Drew. “Events like the Commonwealth Games always bring new interest in the sport.”

“But they took down the stuff they built there for the shooting events.”

10 sports confirmed for Glasgow 2026

Glasgow city stepped in after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew last year.

Diving, hockey and badminton are among the other sports which will not feature.

The trimmed-down event will run from July 23 to August 2, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) announced on Tuesday.

They will feature a 10-sport programme across four venues within an eight-mile corridor.

Scotstoun is home to Glasgow Warriors rugby team.
Scotstoun Stadium is home to Glasgow Warriors rugby team.

More than 500,000 tickets will be made available for spectators.

Athletics and swimming are included as compulsory sports for 2026.

Track cycling, gymnastics, netball, weightlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and 3×3 basketball

And there will be integrated para events in six sports – athletics, swimming, track cycling, weightlifting, bowls and basketball.

Among the sports missing out compared to the 2022 Games in Birmingham are triathlon, diving, hockey, T20 cricket, squash, badminton and rugby sevens.

Commonwealth Games Scotland chairman Ian Reid said it was not easy to decide which sports to include.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “I think everybody recognises that these events need to be more affordable, lighter and we would have loved to have all of our sports and all of our athletes competing but unfortunately it’s just not deliverable or affordable for this time frame.”

However, he said he thinks the sport programme will start to vary and may increase in size depending on venues in future cities, so there is a chance that more sports may again be included.

Around 3,000 athletes are expected to compete from up to 74 Commonwealth nations.

The four confirmed host venues are Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena – including the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome – and the Scottish Event Campus.

Games chiefs hope it will bring £100 million of inward investment to Glasgow.

Conversation