Top Angus coach Bob hopes Glasgow 2026 will bring repeat of para bowls goldrush

The Angus coach who led Scotland’s para bowlers to a Commonwealth Games goldrush says Glasgow 2026 is a “fantastic” opportunity to emulate the feat.

Retired policeman Bob Christie was head coach of Team Scotland’s bowlers at Birmingham 2022.

They delivered a history-making gold medal clean sweep on the lawn bowls green at Leamington Spa.

Bob, from Brechin, was honoured with an MBE in last year’s new year honours for his dedication to the sport.

So he was delighted to see it listed as one of the para sports in the scaled-back Glasgow event.

Earlier this week organisers announced the scheduled sports after Glasgow’s decision to step in and save the 2026 games.

The main games will feature 10 sports across four venues within an eight-mile corridor of the city.

But it meant disappointment for Angus after slim hopes of shooting making a return to Barry Buddon near Carnoustie were dashed.

And six para sports will be integrated into the programme at the end of July 2026.

Bob dedicated to bowls role in Europe

Bob won’t be Team Scotland’s guiding hand this time round, however.

He remains heavily involved in the sport as chair of Bowls Europe after stepping down from the national role.

“We have our championships in 2026 as well so I won’t be directly involved, but I’m just delighted to see bowls included,” he said.

“It’s fantastic para bowls has made it into the watered-down version of the games.

“I’ll be watching on from the sidelines and hoping the players do well.”

He added: “There is nothing like a home games.

“I’m sure there will be many players challenging to meet the criteria set by Bowls Scotland to be part of the team.

“Birmingham 2022 was great. It opened up the sport to other people to get involved.

“It’s fantastic bowls will be part of 2026 and hopefully it can only be good for the sport.”