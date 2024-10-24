Top Angus coach Bob hopes Glasgow 2026 will bring repeat of para bowls goldrush

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Top Angus coach Bob hopes Glasgow 2026 will bring repeat of para bowls goldrush

Bob Christie from Brechin coached Team Scotland's paralympic bowlers to a clean sweep of gold medals at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

By Graham Brown
Bob Christie coached Team Scotland's paralympic bowlers to Birmingham 2022 success. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Bob Christie coached Team Scotland's paralympic bowlers to Birmingham 2022 success. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The Angus coach who led Scotland’s para bowlers to a Commonwealth Games goldrush says Glasgow 2026 is a “fantastic” opportunity to emulate the feat.

Retired policeman Bob Christie was head coach of Team Scotland’s bowlers at Birmingham 2022.

They delivered a history-making gold medal clean sweep on the lawn bowls green at Leamington Spa.

Bob, from Brechin, was honoured with an MBE in last year’s new year honours for his dedication to the sport.

Paralympic bowls coach Bob Christie from Brechin.
Bob Christie received his MBE at Windsor Castle. Image: Supplied

So he was delighted to see it listed as one of the para sports in the scaled-back Glasgow event.

Earlier this week organisers announced the scheduled sports after Glasgow’s decision to step in and save the 2026 games.

The main games will feature 10 sports across four venues within an eight-mile corridor of the city.

But it meant disappointment for Angus after slim hopes of shooting making a return to Barry Buddon near Carnoustie were dashed.

And six para sports will be integrated into the programme at the end of July 2026.

Bob dedicated to bowls role in Europe

Bob won’t be Team Scotland’s guiding hand this time round, however.

He remains heavily involved in the sport as chair of Bowls Europe after stepping down from the national role.

“We have our championships in 2026 as well so I won’t be directly involved, but I’m just delighted to see bowls included,” he said.

“It’s fantastic para bowls has made it into the watered-down version of the games.

Brechin bowls coach Bob Christie.
Bob Christie is one of the sports leading administrators. Image: Gareth Jennings/ DC Thomson

“I’ll be watching on from the sidelines and hoping the players do well.”

He added: “There is nothing like a home games.

“I’m sure there will be many players challenging to meet the criteria set by Bowls Scotland to be part of the team.

“Birmingham 2022 was great. It opened up the sport to other people to get involved.

“It’s fantastic bowls will be part of 2026 and hopefully it can only be good for the sport.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Representatives gathered at Links House for the community benefit fund cheques presentation. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links
Latest round of Carnoustie Links benefits takes community windfall past £500k
Storm Babet Climate Change
ALASDAIR CLARK: Storm Babet response shows Scotland not serious about climate change consequences
The Denfield Farm site lies to the north of Arbroath. Image: Voigt Architects
Plans redrawn for 80-acre Arbroath solar farm near Condor Royal Marines base
The damaged car on Dundee Street, Carnoustie. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Car destroyed after being set on fire in Carnoustie
Laurie Taylor
Woman said child 'deserved to die' during life-threatening Angus attack
Gowanbank residents say speeding trucks cause some house to shake. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Forfar speed campaigners' call for extra safety measures bumped on
3
The Marina in Arbroath.
Former Arbroath fish and chip shop reopening as Latin American and Mexican restaurant
Farmland west of Forfar is earmarked for the solar scheme. Image: BLC Energy
Plans revealed for 100,000-panel Forfar solar farm with capacity to power 16,500 homes
3
Annmarie Ewart
Brother's tribute to 'caring' Forfar mum, 37, who died after cardiac arrest
19th Century Dewar House sits beside Arbroath library. Image: Google
Housing plan for former Angus Council office approved

Conversation