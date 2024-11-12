EXCLUSIVE: Shock as Angus sex offender performs at local Remembrance event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Shock as Angus sex offender performs at local Remembrance event

Dean Bromage, who played at a weekend Armistice event, was this year convicted of sexually assaulting a young woman at a Salvation Army concert.

Convicted sex offender Dean Bromage playing the Last Post at the Carnoustie Remembrance event.
Convicted sex offender Dean Bromage playing the Last Post at the Carnoustie Remembrance event.
By Graham Brown

Organisers of an Angus Remembrance event were shocked to learn the musician they booked to perform the Last Post was a convicted sex offender.

Disgraced music teacher Dean Bromage was earlier this year found guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman at a Salvation Army concert.

On Friday night, seven months on, he played the bugle at Carnoustie Legion’s Remembrance ceremony to a crowd of more than 20 people.

It was held to honour First World War Victoria Cross recipients, Lance Corporal Charles Jarvis and Seaman George Samson, whose memorial sits beside the town’s championship golf course.

The group behind the Armistice commemoration says it did not know about the 36-year-old’s conviction.

Dean Bromage
Dean Bromage outside court.
Carnoustie VC memorial wreath-laying ceremony.
The Carnoustie VC memorial Remembrance commemoration was held on Friday night.

Davie Paton, chairman of Carnoustie Legion said: “At the time that Dean was engaged to play the bugle at the Carnoustie Acts of Remembrance, we were unaware that he had been convicted of sexual offences and that he was on the sex offenders register.

“We will not be using Dean at Carnoustie Legion events again.”

Dundee Sheriff Court conviction

In April, Bromage was found guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court of assaulting the woman in two separate incidents between May 2018 and February 2019.

The court heard Bromage had leaned back and touched the woman between her legs during a Salvation Army band performance in Edinburgh before saying she “probably enjoyed it”.

On another occasion, he touched the woman’s breast while she was warming up her instrument ahead of a concert in Aberdeen.

Bromage denied the offences and claimed his accuser had committed perjury.

Dean Bromage performing with the Salvation Army
Dean Bromage sexually assaulted girl during Salvation Army concert. Image: DC Thomson.

He was found guilty and placed on the sex offenders register for two years.

First offender Bromage, of Monifieth, was also ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and complete a sex offender rehabilitation programme.

The woman he assaulted came forward after reading how he was cleared by a jury three years ago of engaging in sexual activity with pupils at a school in Fife.

After his 2021 acquittal, Bromage said he was “very relieved” and added that the case had been hanging over him for more than two years due to delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “I want to get on with my life. It’s a big, wide world out there.”

When contacted by The Courier on Tuesday, Bromage – subject to supervision for another 17 months – confirmed he was engaged by a third party to play at Friday night’s event in Carnoustie.

He made no further comment.

Seafront Carnoustie memorial marks WWI heroism

The VC memorial ceremony is held annually ahead of Carnoustie’s main Remembrance Day commemoration.

The striking monument was unveiled in 2015.

It sits beside the Links House HQ of Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee.

Lance Corporal Jarvis was awarded one of the first VCs of World War One in August 1914.

He was serving with the 57th Field Company Royal Engineers near Mons at the outbreak of war.

Royal Naval Reserve seaman Samson received the nation’s highest gallantry award for his heroism during the Gallipoli campaign.

Both men survived the conflict.

Conversation