EXCLUSIVE: Experts warned Brechin flood protection level had halved TWO years before Storm Babet disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

EXCLUSIVE: Experts warned Brechin flood protection level had halved TWO years before Storm Babet disaster

The Angus town's protection scheme was designed to cope with a one-in-200-year flood event when it was completed at a cost of £16m in 2016.

Brechin was hit with record levels of storm water during Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin was hit with record levels of storm water during Babet. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

Flood experts warned Brechin’s £16 million flood scheme protection level had HALVED two years before Storm Babet brought carnage to the town.

Consultants said the then six-year old flood wall could only withstand a one-in-100-year storm.

And in 2022, Angus Council told a developer it had “no plans” to beef up defences despite an offer to pay for extra protection upstream of the River Street disaster zone.

It’s led to a claim the council “crossed its fingers” before disaster struck in October last year.

The authority said protection levels were expected to fall as a result of factors including global warming.

And the 2021 document did not recommend any improvements which would have coped with the “unprecedented” situation of Storm Babet.

Reports compiled as part of the Brechin recovery programme say the flood scheme’s protection capability has now fallen to one-in-50-years.

Businessman’s FOI request

The detail of the 2021 report emerged through Freedom of Information responses to town businessman Kevin Mackie.

Mr Mackie owns industrial land in Brechin’s East Mill Road.

It includes the Matrix International factory which was left under four feet of water by Storm Babet.

Brechin businessman Kevin Mackie.
Kevin Mackie at the East Mill complex in Brechin. Image: Supplied

In January, company bosses said manufacturing there would cease and the site would become an assembly facility.

But the businessman and local architect Jack Souttar had also been developing plans for housing there as far back as 2019.

They engaged specialists JBA Consulting to complete an independent flood risk report.

In 2021, the same firm compiled a dossier for the council which suggested the original one-in-200-year protection level had fallen by half.

Mr Mackie said: “The consultants’ report said the flood scheme did not extend far enough north.

“A suggestion was extra bunding up river around The Inch at the north end of the old leisure centre.

Flooding at Inch Park in Brechin.
2021 flooding at Inch Park in Brechin. Image: Supplied

“We believe that could have been delivered for around £50,000, and offered to pay for it.

But in 2022, council chiefs told Mr Mackie they had “no plans to carry out any works which would increase the level of protection above the design standard of the scheme”

“Then the storm came and Brechin is devastated,” he said.

Mr Souttar said: “The council response to the 2021 report effectively seems to have been ‘we’ll keep our fingers crossed’.”

No email correspondence around JBA report

Mr Mackie also learned there was no email trail between the council, Sepa and the consultants in the wake of the 2021 report.

He sought correspondence relating to the 2021 JBA report and potential funding from Angus Council budgets, or applications to outside agencies, for improvements to the flood scheme.

The council told him: “After extensive searches, Angus Council has found no information relating to the above queries.

“There is a one-year retention policy on Angus Council email accounts.

“Any email correspondence that has not been saved to files prior to this has been deleted as per policy.”

The council also told him it held “no correspondence” regarding flood risk in relation to the possible sale of the leisure centre.

“I was astonished to be told emails are deleted after a year,” said Mr Mackie.

“Even after Angus Council received the updated consultants reports in 2021 which clearly stated works required to be done, none were planned.

“By then 10 years had passed since the original scheme was signed off and significant changes had happened with global warming, all of which was highlighted in the 2021 report.”

2021 report never considered by councillors

The council said the 2021 report was commissioned to assess the flood scheme’s protection level.

JBA Consulting was commissioned to survey the completed Brechin flood defences in 2021 and update the hydraulic model to assess the existing standard of protection,” said a spokesperson.

“The study found the scheme remained in good condition and continued to protect against river flow levels as originally designed.”

Brechin flood protection scheme on River Street.
Brechin’s £16m flood wall stood firm during Storm Babet but was overwhelmed by the volume of water. Image: Ben McDonald/DC Thomson

But the consultants’ report never went before any formal council committee.

The spokesperson added: “It did not recommend any adaptations to the defences that would materially have changed the standard of protection, or prevented the flooding recently experienced in the River Street area of Brechin as a result of the unprecedented weather conditions delivered by Storm Babet.

“Due to impacts of climate change, the 2021 study did assess that the scheme then provided a one-in-100-year level of protection.

“It must be recognised that this type of revision is not unique to the flood protection infrastructure at River Street.

“Globally, the standards of protection offered by such schemes will decrease over time due to natural variability in river flows and the accelerating impacts of climate change.”

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

The former Montrose rail terminal land is beside the A92 inner relief road. Image: Knight Frank
Montrose railway sidings come to market in six-acre development land opportunity
Lairds hope to extract a million tonnes of sand and gravel from land at Pitreuchie Farm. Image: Google
Forfar concrete firm set for six-year extension to town quarry site
Montrose.
Montrose hit with flood warning as locals urged to 'act now'
Hilarious gritter names Tayside and Fife
List of brilliantly named gritters on Tayside and Fife roads - and how to…
Snow and ice warning issued for parts of Fife and Stirling
Snow and ice warning for parts of Fife and Stirling as cold spell set…
The former Evergreen Garden Centre is now a vacant brownfield site. Image: A B Roger & Young
3-house plan for Sidlaws garden centre site
Monifieth break in
Guitars and watch worth more than £7k stolen in Monifieth break-in
Youngsters enjoying the christmas lights switch on event in Dundee west end.
13 Christmas lights switch-on events in Tayside and Fife
Thomas Forrest
Banned Angus driver sucked from laughing gas balloon at McDonald's and led police on…
Grant Ross
Angus paedophile collected sick child images 'like Panini stickers'

Conversation