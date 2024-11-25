55 great pictures as The Polar Express makes its return to Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
55 great pictures as The Polar Express makes its return to Brechin

The famous train will run at Brechin Caledonian Railway every weekend until Christmas - but the prized golden tickets have already sold out.

Lexi Work, Finlay Kidd, Teddy Work and Ramsay Kidd ready to board The Polar Express. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Lexi Work, Finlay Kidd, Teddy Work and Ramsay Kidd ready to board The Polar Express. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

The Polar Express has carried its first packed carriages on a magical festive journey from Brechin.

For the fourth year in a row, the special service is running at Brechin Caledonian Railway.

It has become a firm family favourite since the award-winning attraction became the first in Scotland to secure the official Warner Bros. themed experience.

And its popularity means every precious golden ticket is sold out between now and the final weekend of December 21/22.

Thousands of passengers will enjoy the fun-filled trip along the line to Bridge of Dun.

On Saturday, Storm Bert brought snow to the Brechin platform to add an extra festive touch.

But it left some passengers disappointed after they were caught up in traffic chaos that hit Scotland.

Photographer Kim Cessford hopped aboard the Polar Express at Brechin.

Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Philip and Mason Reid on board the Polar Express. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
The train returns to Brechin station. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
A word with The Conductor. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Santa made an appearance. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Fun aboard the festive express. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Entertainment on board. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Dancing chefs work their way through the carriages on the Polar Express. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Neil and Zack Anderson prepare to set off on the line to Bridge of Dun. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Dressed to impress. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Myla Farquharson has her golden ticket with Lauren Ross. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
The first crowds for this year’s Polar Express at Brechin. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Santa’s Elves joined passengers on board the train. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Posing on the platform. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Excited Jessica Johnstone takes her seat. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
The diesel locomotive Donner hauls the Polar Express. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Photo memories at the end of the journey. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
All smiles with The Conductor. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Paul, Joey, Clark and Cherri Dempsey ready for their Polar journey. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Calum and Mikey Brown tuck into Christmas cookies. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Sarah and Calum Walker having fun on the train. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
One young passenger meets The Conductor. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Tickets please! Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
The festive fairytale begins. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
A happy passenger on the Polar Express. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Myla Farquharson, Lauren Ross, Ellie Ross and Colette Ross with their golden tickets. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
The Conductor on the platform. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Samantha and Jessica Johnstone with one of the dancing chefs from The Polar Express. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Lucas and Louise Marley ready for their festive adventure. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
River Paton having a great time. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Entertainment on the trip. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Have you been naughty or nice? Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Fun-filled carriages on The Polar Express. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Grandad James Finlayson with Jude Flannagan and Lucas Marley. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Saying hello to Santa. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Samantha and Jessica Johnstone enjoy the day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Punching the golden ticket. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Happy faces all round. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Laura, River and Raffie Paton aboard the train. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Getting passengers into the festive spirit. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Pulling into Brechin. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Neil and Zack Anderson enjoy the experience. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
The Conductor welcomes his passengers. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
ALL ABOARD! Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
A never-ending supply of hot chocolate. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Ethan Hopkins joined driver Chris Pegg on the footplate. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Busy Brechin station. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
The famous train pulls into Angus. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Anna, George and Ethan Milnes ready for their trip. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
A happy passenger. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Singing for the passengers on The Polar Express. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Fun aboard the magical train. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
The Hero Boy meets passengers on board. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Checking those golden tickets. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Is your name on Santa’s list? Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

 

