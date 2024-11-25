55 great pictures as The Polar Express makes its return to Brechin

The Polar Express has carried its first packed carriages on a magical festive journey from Brechin.

For the fourth year in a row, the special service is running at Brechin Caledonian Railway.

It has become a firm family favourite since the award-winning attraction became the first in Scotland to secure the official Warner Bros. themed experience.

And its popularity means every precious golden ticket is sold out between now and the final weekend of December 21/22.

Thousands of passengers will enjoy the fun-filled trip along the line to Bridge of Dun.

On Saturday, Storm Bert brought snow to the Brechin platform to add an extra festive touch.

But it left some passengers disappointed after they were caught up in traffic chaos that hit Scotland.

Photographer Kim Cessford hopped aboard the Polar Express at Brechin.