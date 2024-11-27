Wedding couples quest as Angus prepares to lead way in 10-year anniversary celebration of same-sex marriage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wedding couples quest as Angus prepares to lead way in 10-year anniversary celebration of same-sex marriage

A councillor hopes to track down gay couples who tied the knot when Scotland's legislation changed in 2014.

By Graham Brown
Stock image of same-sex wedding. Image: Shutterstock
A special invite has gone out to Angus same-sex couples preparing to mark their own milestone anniversary.

Next month, it will be 10 years since gay marriage became legal in Scotland.

And a Forfar councillor hopes the first local couples to tie the knot will join a celebration in Forfar.

Conservative Ross Greig has organised the event to take place on Monday December 16 in the Canmore Room, Forfar.

But Mr Greig has – so far – been unsuccessful in tracking down the first couple who became officially married on the momentous day a decade ago.

Across Scotland, 84 same-sex couples converted their civil partnership to a marriage.

One was in Angus, three each in Dundee and Fife, and another in Perth and Kinross.

Two women from Dundee were the first to be able to call themselves married after being at the door of the city registrar’s before 9am.

Their tin, or aluminium, anniversary approaches.

Angus leads way in same-sex marriage celebration

However, protocols including GDPR have prevented Mr Greig from getting details of early same-sex Angus newlyweds.

“I’m not aware of any other local authorities celebrating this milestone,” he said.

“If Angus is the only one, then I’m proud to be the person highlighting it.”

Forfar councillor Ross Greig.
Councillor Ross Greig has organised the Angus celebration. Image: Supplied

He has invited fellow Angus councillor Brian Boyd and his partner, as well as North East Conservative MSP Tess White and her wife, to the Forfar event.

“But I am still trying to find some Angus couples who were eagerly awaiting this change in the law and were first in the queue to say ‘I do’,” he added.

“I would very much like for them to get in touch with me to be a part of this celebration.

“The message is still the same on equality, and the fact this law has been in place for 10 years is worth celebrating.

Mr Grieg can be contacted via email at CllrGreig@angus.gov.uk or on
07715 439859.

Debate lingers a decade on

Civil partnerships had existed in Scotland from 2005.

It granted same-sex couples almost identical rights as married couples – but did not allow them to call themselves married.

The official date for the first equal marriages in Scotland was December 31 2014.

But those already in civil partnerships who didn’t wish to have a marriage ceremony were able to have their civil partnership documentation changed to a full marriage certificate.

In the intervening decade, the subject of gay marriage has continued to provoke debate within politics and the church.

Conversation