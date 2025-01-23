Pictures as Angus dementia meeting centres join in day of music and laughter at Forfar kirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures as Angus dementia meeting centres join in day of music and laughter at Forfar kirk

Angus has spearheaded the development of meeting centres which act as a social hub for those affected by memory loss.

Music and laughter at the Lowson Harmony of Memories event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Music and laughter at the Lowson Harmony of Memories event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Connections groups from across Angus joined a heart-warming Forfar church service and concert on a day of joy for people affected by dementia.

Lochside, Kirriemuir, Arbroath, and Montrose Connections came together for a heart-warming church service and concert at Lowson Memorial.

The well-established meeting centres are part of a nationwide programme which Angus pioneered in 2019.

They are based around an international ‘dementia help’ model developed in the Netherlands at the University of Amsterdam.

Harmony of Memories dementia event at Forfar church.
Singing during the Harmony of Memories service. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Each meeting centre selected a favourite hymn, a song, and invited an entertainer to join Wednesday’s celebration.

It brought together more than 100 centre members and their families, staff, volunteers, friends and entertainers.

Songs of Praise inspired Forfar event

Laura Whitton, manager of Lochside Connections in Forfar said the idea for the event came from one of their volunteers, Lauri White.

“Lauri was inspired by a Songs of Praise episode during Dementia Awareness Week last year,” added Laura.

“We were fortunate to enjoy performances by the Dundee Ukes, Abby Craig, John Young, and Jack McPherson, who all brought joy and energy to the gathering.

“The four meeting centres have been supporting individuals in the early stages of dementia, and their family carers, for several years, with a fifth centre recently opening in Brechin.”

Performer during Forfar dementia centres celebration.
Musician John Young performing at the Lowson event. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Each operates three to four days a week, supporting around 15 to 20 members per day.

In addition, they host regular carer meetings to support family members.

Laura added: “Lowson minister Karen Fenwick led the event, guiding us through a joyful time of singing and dancing.

“It was a day filled with music, laughter and connection.”

Photographer Kim Cessford captured the joy of the Lowson Church event.

Harmony of Memories dementia event at Forfar church.
The Lowson service was filled with laughter and song. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Harmony of Memories dementia event at Forfar church.
Dancing in the aisles. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Forfar church minister the Rev. Karen Fenwick.
Lowson Church minister the Rev. Karen Fenwick led the service. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Harmony of Memories dementia event at Forfar church.
Meeting centre members came from across Angus. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Harmony of Memories dementia event at Forfar church.
The Lowson Church setting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Harmony of Memories dementia event at Forfar church.
The kirk gathering during the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dementia centres event at Forfar kirk.
An afternoon of joy at the Lowson kirk. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Audience member at Forfar dementia church service.
A wave for the camera. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Harmony of Memories dementia event at Forfar church.
Lochside Connections volunteer Lauri Whyte and manager Laura Whitton. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Harmony of Memories dementia event at Forfar church.
Harmony of Memories brought people together. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Harmony of Memories dementia event at Forfar church.
In good voice. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Harmony of Memories dementia event at Forfar church.
Making new friends in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Harmony of Memories dementia event at Forfar church.
Jack McPherson performing at the Harmony of Memories event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dementia centres celebration at Forfar kirk.
Enjoying the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Forfar memories event at Lowson Church.
Together in celebration. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Forfar church dementia centres celebration
An afternoon of music and memories. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dementia centres service at Forfar kirk.
Joining in song. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Lochside Connections dementia centre service in Forfar.
A Harmony of Memories at Lowson kirk. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dementia group service in Forfar church.
Families and friends took part in the service. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus dementia meeting centres event.
Dementia meeting centres operate across Angus. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
dementia meeting centres service at Firfar kirk.
Lowson laughter. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

 

