Pictures as Angus dementia meeting centres join in day of music and laughter at Forfar kirk

Lochside, Kirriemuir, Arbroath, and Montrose Connections came together for a heart-warming church service and concert at Lowson Memorial.

The well-established meeting centres are part of a nationwide programme which Angus pioneered in 2019.

They are based around an international ‘dementia help’ model developed in the Netherlands at the University of Amsterdam.

Each meeting centre selected a favourite hymn, a song, and invited an entertainer to join Wednesday’s celebration.

It brought together more than 100 centre members and their families, staff, volunteers, friends and entertainers.

Songs of Praise inspired Forfar event

Laura Whitton, manager of Lochside Connections in Forfar said the idea for the event came from one of their volunteers, Lauri White.

“Lauri was inspired by a Songs of Praise episode during Dementia Awareness Week last year,” added Laura.

“We were fortunate to enjoy performances by the Dundee Ukes, Abby Craig, John Young, and Jack McPherson, who all brought joy and energy to the gathering.

“The four meeting centres have been supporting individuals in the early stages of dementia, and their family carers, for several years, with a fifth centre recently opening in Brechin.”

Each operates three to four days a week, supporting around 15 to 20 members per day.

In addition, they host regular carer meetings to support family members.

Laura added: “Lowson minister Karen Fenwick led the event, guiding us through a joyful time of singing and dancing.

“It was a day filled with music, laughter and connection.”

Photographer Kim Cessford captured the joy of the Lowson Church event.