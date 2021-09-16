Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021
News / Courts

More jail time for Perth inmate who swung iron at prison staff

By Jamie Buchan
September 16 2021, 8.00am Updated: September 16 2021, 9.57am
Post Thumbnail

An inmate swung an iron at two prison guards during a “tense” stand-off at HMP Perth.

Mark O’Rourke lost his temper with staff when he discovered some of his post was missing.

The 26-year-old grabbed an iron and swung it at officers while a large group of fellow prisoners looked on.

He was eventually subdued by officers using their batons, before being placed in segregation.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney added another five months onto O’Rourke’s current 32-month sentence.

Iron smashed hole in wall

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said the incident happened just before 10.30am on March 3, 2020.

“He was a serving prisoner at the time,” she told Perth Sheriff Court.

“The accused was complaining to prison staff that his property had been delivered to the prison but some of it was missing.”

She said: “Staff assured Mr O’Rourke that the matter would be looked into.

“The accused became angry and stormed out of the office.

“He kicked an iron that was on the floor and it flew through the air.”

O’Rourke then grabbed the iron and advanced on officers Andrew Elder and Alistair Callum.

“He swung the iron at full force, by holding the cable,” said Ms Ritchie.

“The prison officers had to stand back to avoid the iron striking them.

“The officers withdrew their batons.

“They were unable to get near to the accused due to him swinging the iron.”

The court heard the iron broke from its cable and flew across the room.

“It hit a wall with such force that it made a hole.

“The accused eventually dropped the cable and staff attempted to restrain him by striking him with their batons.

“A large number of prisoners were watching this happen.

“The accused was placed on the ground and moved to segregation.

“The matter was deemed so serious it was reported to Police Scotland.”

Frustrated and angry

O’Rourke, who has previous convictions for violence and was last jailed at an English court in July, was not present at Perth Sheriff Court because a videolink was unavailable.

A plea of guilty was tendered to a charge of behaving in a threatening or alarming manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, at Perth Prison and repeatedly swinging an iron and cable at the two officers.

His solicitor, who spoke to the court over a phoneline, said: “Some of Mr O’Rourke’s property was missing during a prison transfer to Perth.

“He was frustrated and angry because he felt staff were not doing enough to help.

“But he recognises that his behaviour was completely unacceptable. This was a tense situation.”

He said O’Rourke, of Ashton View, Dumbarton, was due for release in August next year.

Sheriff O’Mahoney said: “I am satisfied I can deal with this in Mr O’Rourke’s absence.

“There is simply no alternative to imprisonment.

“It is the only reasonable sentence in this case.”

