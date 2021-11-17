Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee Bonfire Night murder accused to stand trial

By Ciaran Shanks
November 17 2021, 7.30am Updated: November 17 2021, 9.20am
Police work at Aboyne Avenue in the wake of Miss Barr's death

A man accused of murdering his partner in Dundee on Bonfire Night has been ordered to stand trial.

Kenneth Melville allegedly killed 47-year-old Yvonne Barr at an address on Aboyne Avenue on November 5.

Ms Barr died at Ninewells Hospital after sustaining multiple injuries.

Prosecutors allege Melville was responsible for murdering her.

Court papers accuse Melville, 58, of repeatedly striking Ms Barr on the head and body and murdering her “through means unknown to the prosecutor”.

Melville appeared in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court last week and made no plea in connection with the allegation.

The case was continued for further examination and Melville, of Balcarres Terrace, made a second court appearance on Tuesday via video link.

He continued to make no plea when he appeared before Sheriff Gregor Murray.

Melville’s solicitor, Eve McKaig, did not make any motion for bail.

He was fully committed for trial and remanded in custody pending further court dates being set.

Tributes from neighbours

Some of Ms Barr’s neighbours previously expressed their sadness following news of her death.

One man said: “I’ve known her for around seven years, she was such a lovely woman, her door was always open to have a chat.

“I can’t believe that she has died.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said previously: “Officers were called to a report of a concern for person around 6:10am on Friday, November 5 at an address in Aboyne Avenue, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a 47-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital for treatment, but later died.

“A 58-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”