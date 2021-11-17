Dundee Bonfire Night murder accused to stand trial

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man accused of murdering his partner in Dundee on Bonfire Night has been ordered to stand trial.

Kenneth Melville allegedly killed 47-year-old Yvonne Barr at an address on Aboyne Avenue on November 5.

Ms Barr died at Ninewells Hospital after sustaining multiple injuries.

Prosecutors allege Melville was responsible for murdering her.

Court papers accuse Melville, 58, of repeatedly striking Ms Barr on the head and body and murdering her “through means unknown to the prosecutor”.

Melville appeared in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court last week and made no plea in connection with the allegation.

The case was continued for further examination and Melville, of Balcarres Terrace, made a second court appearance on Tuesday via video link.

He continued to make no plea when he appeared before Sheriff Gregor Murray.

Melville’s solicitor, Eve McKaig, did not make any motion for bail.

He was fully committed for trial and remanded in custody pending further court dates being set.

Tributes from neighbours

Some of Ms Barr’s neighbours previously expressed their sadness following news of her death.

One man said: “I’ve known her for around seven years, she was such a lovely woman, her door was always open to have a chat.

“I can’t believe that she has died.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said previously: “Officers were called to a report of a concern for person around 6:10am on Friday, November 5 at an address in Aboyne Avenue, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a 47-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital for treatment, but later died.

“A 58-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”