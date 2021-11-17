Tam Courts gives fitness update on key Dundee United pair Charlie Mulgrew and Dylan Levitt

An error occurred. Please try again.

Charlie Mulgrew and Dylan Levitt could both return from injury for Dundee United against Aberdeen.

Levitt hasn’t featured since United’s loss to St Johnstone on Octoer 30, while Mulgrew was forced off at half-time of the Tangerines’ defeat to Hearts before the international break.

The pair have been hugely influential for Tam Courts’ side this season.

And the United head coach has revealed both are in contention to feature in Saturday’s home clash with Aberdeen.

“They were in with the medical staff at the start of the week and we got some positive updates,” he said.

“Fingers crossed that when they are out on the training pitch we get further positive feedback because they are both important players for us.

“The hope was with the international break we could get them back for the Aberdeen game.

“We gave them three or four days off but we are quite hopeful we will have a decent group of players to choose from and that should include Dylan and Charlie.

“We had a few bumps and niggles and it was also another reason where it seemed the international break came at the right time.

“It has been good to see all the boys and getting back to working on a top week ahead of Aberdeen at the weekend.”

Courts also had a positive update on Liam Smith and Adrian Sporle, both of whom have been out since September.

“Liam and Adrian will probably be another week or so away,” he said.

“They are making good progress and everyone is moving in the right direction.”