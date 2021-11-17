Tam Courts gives fitness update on key Dundee United pair Charlie Mulgrew and Dylan Levitt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts gives fitness update on key Dundee United pair Charlie Mulgrew and Dylan Levitt

By Sean Hamilton
November 17 2021, 7.30am
Charlie Mulgrew and Dylan Levitt are nearing fitness for Dundee United after injury struggle
Charlie Mulgrew and Dylan Levitt are nearing fitness for Dundee United after injury struggle

Charlie Mulgrew and Dylan Levitt could both return from injury for Dundee United against Aberdeen.

Levitt hasn’t featured since United’s loss to St Johnstone on Octoer 30, while Mulgrew was forced off at half-time of the Tangerines’ defeat to Hearts before the international break.

The pair have been hugely influential for Tam Courts’ side this season.

And the United head coach has revealed both are in contention to feature in Saturday’s home clash with Aberdeen.

Charlie Mulgrew went off after suffering an injury during Dundee United’s defeat at Hearts

“They were in with the medical staff at the start of the week and we got some positive updates,” he said.

“Fingers crossed that when they are out on the training pitch we get further positive feedback because they are both important players for us.

“The hope was with the international break we could get them back for the Aberdeen game.

“We gave them three or four days off but we are quite hopeful we will have a decent group of players to choose from and that should include Dylan and Charlie.

Dylan Levitt is on the verge of recovering from his injury, along with Charlie Mulgrew

“We had a few bumps and niggles and it was also another reason where it seemed the international break came at the right time.

“It has been good to see all the boys and getting back to working on a top week ahead of Aberdeen at the weekend.”

Courts also had a positive update on Liam Smith and Adrian Sporle, both of whom have been out since September.

“Liam and Adrian will probably be another week or so away,” he said.

“They are making good progress and everyone is moving in the right direction.”

When Dundee United first bombed Barcelona out of Europe