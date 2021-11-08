Charlie Mulgrew and Dylan Levitt injury boost for Dundee United as Liam Smith suffers setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Charlie Mulgrew and Dylan Levitt injury boost for Dundee United as Liam Smith suffers setback

By Ewan Smith
November 8 2021, 10.27pm
Charlie Mulgrew and Dylan Levitt are back on the road to fitness
Charlie Mulgrew and Dylan Levitt are back on the road to fitness

Dundee United duo Charlie Mulgrew and Dylan Levitt could bounce back from injury for the New Firm derby with Aberdeen.

Mulgrew was forced to come off a half-time of United’s 5-2 loss to Hearts.

That put paid to his hopes of a late Scotland call-up.

But the influential defender’s injury is not as bad as first feared.

And he is expected to rejoin training ahead of Aberdeen’s visit to Tannadice on November 20th.

Charlie Mulgrew came off injured during Dundee United’s defeat at Hearts

United have also been boosted by the news that Levitt is likely to be back in contention for the Dons clash.

Levitt missed the Hearts defeat and has been forced to pull out of the Wales squad for the double header with Belarus and Belgium.

The playmaker was sick with a virus and picked up a minor knee injury on his return.

But the Manchester United loanee is back on the road to recovery.

“Charlie was struggling last week with a muscular problem,” said Dundee United boss Tam Courts.

“But he was in on Monday and it has settled down quickly.

Levitt pulled out of the Wales squad but could be fit for the Aberdeen clash

“He will spend this week with the medical team but the feeling is he’ll be able to train next week.

“Dylan Levitt was nursing an injury last week as well and he’s obviously not in the Wales squad.

“He was ill with a virus and then when he came back to train, he had a recurrence of the knee problem he had.

“But the medical staff think it has settled down. He should be back training next week as well.”

Charlie Mulgrew boost, Liam Smith blow

Liam Smith has suffered a minor injury setback

Adrian Sporle is also edging closer to full fitness after not featuring for United since the 1-1 draw at Celtic Park.

He won’t be fit for the Aberdeen game but could come into contention for United for the visit of Celtic on December 5th.

The news is not so positive about Liam Smith.

Smith had hoped to be back in the team for the Aberdeen game after being out since early September.

But the wing-back has suffered a minor setback in his recovery.

“Liam Smith is one we will have to keep an eye on,” added Courts. “He is still saying he’s in discomfort.

“We were hoping he’d be back for the Aberdeen game but we will have to see this week whether he can push on and start training.”

EXCLUSIVE: Max Biamou ready to make Dundee United impact and insists ‘I’m not here to stay on the bench’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]