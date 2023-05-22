Courts Man accused of burning down Dundee market and gym walks free from court Christopher McKenzie-Robertson has been found not guilty of torching the Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less gym. By Paul Malik May 22 2023, 12.16pm Share Man accused of burning down Dundee market and gym walks free from court Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4412179/dundee-blaze-accused-walks-free/ Copy Link Christopher McKenzie-Robertson was found not guilty. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]