Dundee Fire chief saw nothing to suggest Hilltown Indoor Market blaze was accidental The trial of Christopher McKenzie-Robertson, accused of causing the fire which destroyed the market and Fit4Less gym, is continuing. By Paul Malik May 19 2023, 1.34pm Share Fire chief saw nothing to suggest Hilltown Indoor Market blaze was accidental Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4406287/fire-hilltown-nothing-accidental/ Copy Link The blaze destroyed the Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less gym. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]