Pair from Dundee in court over Tayside ‘police chase’

One man was remanded in custody while the other was released on bail.

By Ross Gardiner
Police presence on Morrison Street, Kirriemuir after high speed crash
Police during the alleged incident in Kirriemuir. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

Two men have appeared in court following an alleged police chase across Tayside.

Robin Alcorn, 27, and 39-year-old Paul Colquhoun appeared in private from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Alcorn is accused on stealing a vehicle from Dundee’s Arthurstone Terrace on August 4 while subject to five bail orders.

On the same date, he is alleged to have assaulted a woman by closing a car door on her hand.

Prosecutors allege this injured her.

Further allegations state that on August 7, both men stole another vehicle from East Hebrides Drive in Dundee.

Theft and ‘chase’ charges

At Invergowrie services later that day, Alcorn is accused of stealing £51.11 worth of fuel and £17.50 of food and drink.

He is further accused of failing to stop the car on a string of roads at the instruction of police.

Court papers say Alcorn failed to stop on the A93, A296, B954 and B951.

On these roads, Alcorn is alleged to have driven dangerously by travelling at excessive speed, straddling the middle white line, gesticulating out the window, drinking from a container and negotiating blind bends on the opposing carriageway.

It is alleged that while he drove, he was without insurance, without L-plates despite only holding a provisional licence.

It is further alleged he was in possession of a knife.

Further allegations state that at Morrison Street in Kirriemuir, Alcorn refused to provide samples for a breathalyser or drug test.

A final charge claims Alcorn had been driving with excess alcohol (32mics/22), almost one and a half times the drink-drive limit.

Bail for one, remand for other

Neither man tendered a plea in relation to any of the charges.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland released Colquhoun, of Burnside Mill in Dundee, on bail.

The sheriff remanded Alcorn, of Dundee’s Adamson Court, in custody.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

