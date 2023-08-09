Safety fears after second fire in weeks at abandoned Rosyth site

Police and council officers are to step up patrols amid safety concerns following two fires at an abandoned site in Rosyth.

It comes after residents in Willow Crescent voiced concerns after the second blaze at the site on Monday.

A builder’s cabin was destroyed in the blaze.

Previously, in May, a portable cabin was also gutted in what police treated as a deliberate act.

Local residents told The Courier that the site, which is fenced off but has lain dormant for several years, has been a magnet for anti-social behaviour in recent months.

Two cabins destroyed in separate fires in Rosyth

One Willow Crescent resident, who lives just yard from where the tow fires occurred, said nobody is surprised by the latest fire.

He said: “Ever since the first cabin was destroyed in a fire people have been waiting for the second one to go the same way.

“Youngsters had smashed a hole in the roof and used a ladder to get into the cabin.

“I’ve seen them going in there to mess about for weeks.

“It’s very worrying as it’s happening close to homes.

“Monday night’s fire was ferocious and the whole site road was filled with thick smoke.

“Someone is going to get seriously hurt if it’s not stopped.

“We want the site made secure at the very least to stop any further incidents.”

Residents say the Rosyth site has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour

It’s unclear who the site belongs to. However, local police have been made aware of concerns.

Tricia Spacey from Fife Council’s safer communities team confirmed the council had discussed the concerns with police.

She added that it would be increasing patrols in the area to stop further incidents.

She added: “Responsibility for the site remains with the landowner.

“However, anti social behaviour is unacceptable and has a real negative impact on the local community.

“We’ll continue to work with the police and do what we can to have a reassuring presence in the area and deter access to the site.

“It’s important that residents continue to report any anti-social behaviour to the police who will take the appropriate action.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of concerns about anti-social behaviour and associated incidents at Willow Crescent in Rosyth.

“We are working with partners to address these issues.”