Friday court round-up — ‘Speccy Harry Potter’ police hit threat

A woman who stole £26,077 from her grandmother after setting up online banking on her account has been sentenced to 300 hours unpaid work.

Cherilyn Wilson, 30, of Westfield Brae, Cardenden, admitted sum of money totalling £26,077 between June 4 and December 17 2019.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard previously the now 78-year-old victim had initially agreed to pay off a £2000 debt for Wilson but she then used her own details to set up online banking.

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson told the court that in November 2019 the woman realised she was not receiving physical statements and the bank told her the online facility been set up.

She later found the account had been emptied through “numerous” transactions without her knowledge or authority.

It is understood the bank, RBS, has since reimbursed Wilson’s victim.

More time for murderer

Fife murderer John Blake will spend more time behind bars after he was repeatedly caught using contraband SIM cards with his prison-issued mobile phone. Blake, 30, was jailed in 2009 for the brutal knifing of 25-year-old Sean Stark outside his home in Lochgelly. He has had another nine months added to his sentence after he admitted having a series of illicit SIM cards at HMP Perth.

‘Speccy Harry Potter’ hit threat

A drunken glamper took his partner’s car into Kirriemuir town centre while disqualified, called a police officer a “speccy Harry Potter c**t”, then said he would have a £3 hit put out on him.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Paul Reilly was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 18 months and placed under supervision for a year as a direct alternative to custody.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said police were contacted due to Reilly drunkenly offering people cocaine at 11am on July 29 last year.

They found he had set off from a nearby glamping lodge in his partner’s car at 9am, even although he was banned from the road.

At the town’s High Street and while en route to West Bell Street HQ, Reilly, 25, from Carstairs Junction near Lanark, began acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

He told police: “I’m going to find out who you are and where you live and I’m going to kill you.

“You’re gonnae get shot. It’s only gonnae cost me three quid.

“Mate you’re dead when I see you.”

He also called the officer a “f***ing speccy w**k” and “you speccy m*ng.”

Historical abuse

A building industry project manager from Arbroath has been convicted of sexually abusing a young girl more than 30 years ago. William Hamilton, 57, of Seaview Avenue could now be jailed after a jury found him guilty of lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour.

Four days of drinking

Factory worker Dominick Hoszko, 29, admitted driving to a Perth supermarket while more than six times the alcohol limit.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he had been drinking heavily for four days straight and was in a “constant state of intoxication” when he got behind the wheel on August 24.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving on Dunkeld Road with excess alcohol (142 mics/ 22).

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said police spotted Hoszko crawling along the city’s motor mile at 11am, swerving between lanes, failing to indicate and travelling at no more than 10mph.

They followed him into the Asda car park.

The court heard Hoszko, of Dunkeld Road, was off work at the time and had spent his days drinking.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon disqualified him and deferred sentence for background reports until October 25.

Register for bum squeezer

A Fife man who sexually assaulted a woman by groping her bottom in front of her husband has been put on the Sex Offenders Register. Stephen Lyon, 55, previously admitted seizing and squeezing his victim’s backside at the Stagecoach Depot in the St Leonards area of Dunfermline.

Jailed for domestic abuse

A 29-year-old man who assaulted his former partner and made abusive comments towards her has been jailed for 17 months.

Ryan Heron was convicted by a jury of various offences following a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

On April 17 2021 he assaulted his then-partner by lunging towards her at an address in Henryson Road, Dunfermline.

He had initially been accused of kicking her in the body, repeatedly punching her on the head, and seizing and compressing her neck but these elements were deleted from the charge.

Heron was also found guilty of shouting, swearing and making abusive remarks towards the same woman.

On April 19 2021 at Westwood Place, Dunfermline, he repeatedly shouted and swore and made offensive remarks towards police officers.

He was convicted of a fourth charge of breaching a bail condition not to enter Dunfermline by being in Gilfillan Road and elsewhere on September 8 2021.

Sheriff Charles Macnair told Heron: “The allegation of physical contact has been deleted but this was still a very frightening assault on the complainer and involved a domestic aggravation”.

