Dundee METALtech boss Wattie Milne fined £1,500 for pub jaw break

The businessman, who left his victim needing metal plates to be fitted, was convicted by jurors last month.

By Ross Gardiner
Walter Milne outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Walter Milne outside Dundee Sheriff Court.

A top Dundee businessman has been slapped with a four-figure fine after breaking a man’s jaw in a Broughty Ferry bar.

Walter “Wattie” Milne was on a night out with his wife when he left a fellow pubgoer needing two metal plates in his jaw after thumping him in The Fort Bar.

Last month, METALtech boss Milne was convicted by the majority of jurors following a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was found to have “severely” injured Thomas Boyd in The Fort Bar on September 12 2021.

Mitigation

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin tendered to the court a letter from DC Consulting, outlining Milne’s role in the company he owns.

Mr Gilmartin said: “A restriction of liberty order would consign him to the Dundee area.

“He will, because of the changes in the business, have to travel more often.

“Unpaid work would be less disruptive.”

Walter Milne
Walter ‘Wattie’ Milne. Image: DC Thomson.

Regarding the assault, he said: “There were no aggravations of permanent disfigurement or impairment.

“It was a single blow as opposed to a sustained assault.

“There was no weapon.

“He seems to be genuinely upset that these injuries had been inflicted, notwithstanding the fact that he had punched the complainer.”

Incident

Former competitive bodybuilder Milne’s single-punch assault was captured on CCTV.

Police arrested Milne between midnight and 1am and Mr Boyd was taken to Ninewells to be examined.

He was found to have two fractures to his jaw and had loose teeth.

Mr Boyd required surgery and had two metal plates fitted, which will remain there permanently.

Milne gave evidence himself at the trial and claimed to have acted in self-defence.

The Fort, Broughty Ferry, sign
The assault happened in The Fort, Broughty Ferry.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fined Milne £1,500 plus a £75 victim surcharge.

The sheriff said: “There are a number of positive factors in your personal life and you’ve expressed significant regret.

“It was a single blow and you were approached on numerous occasions.”

Dundee enterprise

59-year-old Milne, of Bridgefoot near Dundee, owns fabrication company METALtech, headquartered at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate.

The firm which, employs more than 50 people, was involved in the construction of Edinburgh’s Royal Commonwealth Pool as well as Dundee’s £32m pool complex.

Locally, METALtech have also been involved in the design and construction of Broughty Ferry’s Flood Protection Scheme, Carnoustie Golf Centre and Dundee Waterfront.

Last year, Milne hit headlines after joining three other businessmen in taking supercars on a high speed Highland road trip.

Initially charged with dangerous driving, Milne admitted a lesser charge of driving carelessly.

He reached 95mph on a one-and-a-half mile stretch of the 60mph-limited A890 near Glencarron on April 27 2019

He was behind the wheel of the £300,000 McLaren 675LT.

At Inverness Sheriff Court, Milne was fined £1,000 and disqualified for four weeks.

