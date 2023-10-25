Derek Gaston: Arbroath opening day thumping by Dundee United ‘still hurts’ – now it’s time for revenge

Derek Gaston admits Arbroath’s opening day destruction by Dundee United still rankles – and they are intent on putting it right on Friday night.

Keeper Gaston was powerless as the Tangerines kicked off the Championship campaign with a 4-0 win to leave the Lichties red-faced on live TV.

The experience left Dick Campbell’s men licking their wounds, but goalkeeper Gaston insists Friday’s Tannadice clash is the perfect time to banish the memory of that awful August encounter.

Gaston said: “It still hurts to be honest.

“They thumped us that night. It was a sore one to take, especially being live on television and there being no hiding place.

“People were saying it was going to be a long season for us but we’ve got our act together since then and have proved them wrong.

“Now we want to go there and try to put right what went wrong that night. That’s our aim.”

United clash ‘ideal’ return for rested Arbroath

Arbroath have moved up to fifth in the Championship and Gaston is sure Campbell’s visitors can give Jim Goodwin’s league leaders a run for their money.

He added: “There’s no reason why can’t go to Tannadice and get something.

“It’s been a bit frustrating not having a league game for a few weeks.

“But this is the ideal one to bring out the best in the lads. They’re all looking forward to it.”