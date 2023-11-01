Kirkcaldy grandfather jailed for crack cocaine-fuelled Christmas Day murder bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Kirkcaldy grandfather jailed for crack cocaine-fuelled Christmas Day murder bid

David Houston knifed his victim in a terrifying attack in 2021.

By Dave Finlay
Police at Templehall
Police at Templehall after the attempted murder.

A grandfather who tried to murder a man in a brutal Christmas Day knife attack was jailed for eight years.

David Houston, 48, lashed out with the weapon and stabbed his victim, Gavin Rowland, on the neck after smoking crack cocaine.

A judge told Houston at the High Court in Edinburgh: “This was an unprovoked and murderous attack with a bladed weapon.”

Lord Arthurson said while others went to the aid of the stabbing victim, Houston fled from the scene.

The judge pointed out Houston has amassed 31 groups of previous convictions and served custodial sentences in the past.

Police search drains in Templehall Avenue, Kirkcaldy

Police search drains in Templehall Avenue, Kirkcaldy
Police searched drains after the Christmas Day assault. Image: DC Thomson.

He told Houston he was imposing the prison sentence for the attack on Mr Rowland, then 39, taking into account the gravity of the charge and his criminal record.

Days in intensive care

Houston, formerly of Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, had denied attempting to murder Mr Rowland on December 25 in 2021 at a house in the Fife town’s Templehall Avenue.

But he was found guilty of the murder bid by assaulting the victim by stabbing him on the neck to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

The victim spent several days in intensive care following the attack, before he was later discharged from hospital.

Police in Templehall area of Kirkcaldy
Police in the area after the stabbing. Image: DC Thomson.

Advocate depute Alan Mackay said unemployed Houston has a lengthy criminal record that mainly consisted of offences of dishonesty, such as theft by housebreaking.

Defence counsel Kenneth Cloggie said Houston’s record was “redolent” of that of a drug user.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

The woman blocked Prince on social media but he bombarded her with messages and requests. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife gamer stalked woman he only ever 'met' online
lottery balls 3d rendering of lottery balls
Sneak thief who stole Dundee woman's bingo winnings jailed
Kerrie-Anne Shaw and Sports Direct in Perth.
Jail for Perth shoplifter who doused Sports Direct worker with vodka and threatened to…
Kenneth Bisset.
Perthshire pensioner's solo sex act was broadcast on Facebook
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Weaponised dust pan and 'paedo murder' threats
Thomas Hill
Student's carbon monoxide poisoning death in Angus Glens was avoidable, sheriff rules
Ryan Byrne did not appear for sentencing.
Dundee sex attacker skips sentencing, citing poor mental health
Motorist hit nearly 100mph on wintry Fife M90 during weather warning
Robert Lyall 'used his car as a weapon' in the Fife assault.
Fife offshore worker 'used car as weapon' and left victim to have seizure in…
Neglected bull terrier Stella fatally attacked another pet.
Dog owner failed to protect Shih Tzu from fatal Staffie attack in Dundee