Kirkcaldy grandfather jailed for crack cocaine-fuelled Christmas Day murder bid

A grandfather who tried to murder a man in a brutal Christmas Day knife attack was jailed for eight years.

David Houston, 48, lashed out with the weapon and stabbed his victim, Gavin Rowland, on the neck after smoking crack cocaine.

A judge told Houston at the High Court in Edinburgh: “This was an unprovoked and murderous attack with a bladed weapon.”

Lord Arthurson said while others went to the aid of the stabbing victim, Houston fled from the scene.

The judge pointed out Houston has amassed 31 groups of previous convictions and served custodial sentences in the past.

He told Houston he was imposing the prison sentence for the attack on Mr Rowland, then 39, taking into account the gravity of the charge and his criminal record.

Days in intensive care

Houston, formerly of Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, had denied attempting to murder Mr Rowland on December 25 in 2021 at a house in the Fife town’s Templehall Avenue.

But he was found guilty of the murder bid by assaulting the victim by stabbing him on the neck to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

The victim spent several days in intensive care following the attack, before he was later discharged from hospital.

Advocate depute Alan Mackay said unemployed Houston has a lengthy criminal record that mainly consisted of offences of dishonesty, such as theft by housebreaking.

Defence counsel Kenneth Cloggie said Houston’s record was “redolent” of that of a drug user.

