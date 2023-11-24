Voyeur who spied through hole in Fife bathroom door on Register for 5 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Voyeur who spied through hole in Fife bathroom door on Register for 5 years

David Cosgrove was caught by his victim, who filmed him on her mobile phone.

By Jamie McKenzie
David Cosgrove has been placed on the Register for five years.
David Cosgrove has been placed on the Register for five years.

A pervert who created a hole in a bathroom door to spy on a young woman has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

David Cosgrove’s victim, who was preparing to take a bath, grew suspicious and started filming on her phone through the gap.

The woman, now 19, caught him squatting down and peering through the hole at a property in Fife in April 2020.

Cosgrove, 48, of Lawrie Terrace, Loanhead, appeared in Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted the offence of voyeurism under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act.

He pled guilty to observing the young woman doing a private act by peering through a hole in a bathroom door without her permission while she was in a state of undress and preparing to take a bath.

Caught peering through hole

At the earlier hearing, prosecutor Azrah Yousaf said Cosgrove had removed the bathroom lock, which left a small hole in the door handle, making it possible to look in from outside.

The girl became suspicious when Cosgrove entered the bathroom as she prepared to use it.

The fiscal said: “She was not fully undressed at that stage and felt as though the accused was trying to watch her.

“She began to record on her mobile phone camera.

“She held it up to the previously-mentioned hole and saw on the screen the accused squatting down on the other side of the door, attempting to look through the hole on the handle into the bathroom.

“The complainer got a fright and stopped filming.”

She did not tell anyone until June this year, when she provided the footage to police, leading to Cosgrove’s arrest.

Non-harassment order

In his plea in mitigation, defence lawyer Andrew Aitken said Cosgrove’s crime was more than three years ago and he has not committed any offences since.

The solicitor referred to a social work report assessing his client as being at low risk of reoffending.

Procurator fiscal depute Laura McManus told the court the victim had intimated she has mental health concerns which are partly because of the offending against her.

Sheriff Francis Gill sentenced Cosgrove to 165 hours of unpaid work as part of a community payback order.

Cosgrove was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

A three-year non-harassment order was also granted, banning him from contacting his victim.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Stuart Connolly.
Dunfermline drug addict broke puppy's leg and left it untreated
John Lizanec's web of lies came apart in court during his trial for killing wife Michelle.
6 crucial factors that secured Perthshire wife killer John Lizanec's conviction
Somtochukwu Okwuoha made threats to bomb Dundee University and launch a chemical attack on the city.
Student's chilling beheading and bomb threats to Dundee University
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Killer detained and 23 years to pay
John Lizanec murdered his wife Michelle.
John Lizanec found guilty of murdering wife at Perthshire home
'Gentleman' Paul Hogwood died in Perth Prison.
'Gentleman' St Andrews jewel heist planner died in prison shower, inquiry told
Colin Webster was convicted after trial of the terror-related charge.
Fife man who reposted Neo-Nazi group's propaganda video convicted of terror offence
Sinisa Tumbas was convicted of sexual assault.
Sex abuser spanked girl so hard in Fife hotel attack he left imprints on…
Christopher Sharp at an earlier court appearance.
Dundee rapper threatened to stab officers’ kids during drugs raid
Voyeur Blair Mackie was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Family blasts 'delusional' Fife joiner who photographed naked girl with hidden camera