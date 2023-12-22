Friday court round-up — Domino’s deliverer drink-drive disaster

A Dundee groomer has been sentenced after being caught sending a picture of his private parts to a person he believed was a child.

Charles Tippet, 50, was snared by a decoy account operated online by Shatter The Silence vigilante paedophile hunters.

On chat app Scout, he told what he thought was a 12-year-old girl named Amber his chat could get him in trouble.

He did not know how right he was because he was communicating with an online paedophile hunter.

Although the group’s “sting” was unsuccessful, Tippet has admitted attempting to communicate indecently with a child at a previous court hearing.

Tippet returned to the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced after meeting with social workers.

Sheriff George Way imposed a two-year supervision order and placed Tippet on the sex offenders register for as long.

He also made Tippet subject to a string of strict conduct requirements for the duration of his order.

Bomb threat student’s bizarre claims

A Nigerian Masters student who mounted a terror campaign against staff and students at Dundee University has been jailed for 40 months. Somtochukwu Okwuoha, who threatened to plant bombs on campus, commit mass murder using biological weapons and behead police officers, will be deported when he has completed his jail time. The 26-year-old was sentenced despite bizarre attempts to evade justice by pretending to be his identical twin brother.

Domino’s driver disaster

A Domino’s driver was caught drink-driving the day after a night of boozing.

Luke Adamson, 26, was stopped by police over a faulty brake light but officers then smelled alcohol.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving with excess alcohol (67mics/22) on Barncraig Street, Buckhaven, on November 26 this year.

Defence lawyer Lucy Boylen said first offender Adamson accepts he was drinking the night before until about 1am and did not realise he would still be over the limit at 3pm.

Ms Boylen said her client, of Halfield Gardens, Kennoway, is a Domino’s delivery driver.

Sheriff Robert More told Adamson: “This is unfortunate.

“I accept the explanation given because I have seen far higher readings where drink has been taken the night before and the driving has been the following afternoon.

“It’s a mistake and shows how sensitive these things are”.

Sheriff More banned Adamson from driving for 12 months and fined him £100.

School opening rammy

A headteacher was forced to take refuge inside her Perth school after a violent rammy erupted during the £16.5 million building’s grand opening. The first day was marred by terrifying scenes when Nicola Johnstone, 32, dragged a rival by the hair and husband Alexander Johnstone then turned on the headteacher, forcing her and all other staff to retreat inside.

Assault admission

Barry Duggan, 24, was ordered to complete 90 hours of unpaid work at Forfar Sheriff Court after admitting bringing a woman who was smoking outside a pub to the ground more than two years ago.

Duggan, of Ecclesgreig Road in St Cyrus, previously admitted the assault in Montrose on November 14 in 2021.

His solicitor Nick Markowski said: “A group of people were at the Golf Inn in Montrose.

“As is the custom these days, some of them were outside smoking and socialising.

“Mr Duggan passed by. They were intoxicated.

“There seems to be some dispute that arises between the group.

“He’s not drinking, he’s not taking drugs, he’s in employment.

“I don’t think there was any injury to the complainer.”

High Court for sentencing

Notorious sex fiend Brian Clark, who was caught with obscene photos featuring babies and dogs – and a suitcase filled with nappies and children’s make-up – has been remitted to the high court for sentencing for a second time.

Due to the Christmas break, the round-up will return on December 28.