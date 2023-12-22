Friday court round-up — Domino’s deliverer drink-drive disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friday court round-up — Domino’s deliverer drink-drive disaster

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Dundee groomer has been sentenced after being caught sending a picture of his private parts to a person he believed was a child.

Charles Tippet, 50, was snared by a decoy account operated online by Shatter The Silence vigilante paedophile hunters.

On chat app Scout, he told what he thought was a 12-year-old girl named Amber his chat could get him in trouble.

He did not know how right he was because he was communicating with an online paedophile hunter.

Charles Tippet.
Charles Tippet will return to court next month for sentencing.

Although the group’s “sting” was unsuccessful, Tippet has admitted attempting to communicate indecently with a child at a previous court hearing.

Tippet returned to the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced after meeting with social workers.

Sheriff George Way imposed a two-year supervision order and placed Tippet on the sex offenders register for as long.

He also made Tippet subject to a string of strict conduct requirements for the duration of his order.

Bomb threat student’s bizarre claims

A Nigerian Masters student who mounted a terror campaign against staff and students at Dundee University has been jailed for 40 months. Somtochukwu Okwuoha, who threatened to plant bombs on campus, commit mass murder using biological weapons and behead police officers, will be deported when he has completed his jail time. The 26-year-old was sentenced despite bizarre attempts to evade justice by pretending to be his identical twin brother.

Somtochukwu Okwuoha
Somtochukwu Okwuoha. Image: Facebook.

Domino’s driver disaster

A Domino’s driver was caught drink-driving the day after a night of boozing.

Luke Adamson, 26, was stopped by police over a faulty brake light but officers then smelled alcohol.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving with excess alcohol (67mics/22) on Barncraig Street, Buckhaven, on November 26 this year.

Defence lawyer Lucy Boylen said first offender Adamson accepts he was drinking the night before until about 1am and did not realise he would still be over the limit at 3pm.

Ms Boylen said her client, of Halfield Gardens, Kennoway, is a Domino’s delivery driver.

Sheriff Robert More told Adamson: “This is unfortunate.

“I accept the explanation given because I have seen far higher readings where drink has been taken the night before and the driving has been the following afternoon.

“It’s a mistake and shows how sensitive these things are”.

Sheriff More banned Adamson from driving for 12 months and fined him £100.

School opening rammy

A headteacher was forced to take refuge inside her Perth school after a violent rammy erupted during the £16.5 million building’s grand opening. The first day was marred by terrifying scenes when Nicola Johnstone, 32, dragged a rival by the hair and husband Alexander Johnstone then turned on the headteacher, forcing her and all other staff to retreat inside.

Nicola and Alexander Johnstone at Perth Sheriff Court
Nicola and Alexander Johnstone at Perth Sheriff Court. 

Assault admission

Barry Duggan, 24, was ordered to complete 90 hours of unpaid work at Forfar Sheriff Court after admitting bringing a woman who was smoking outside a pub to the ground more than two years ago.

Duggan, of Ecclesgreig Road in St Cyrus, previously admitted the assault in Montrose on November 14 in 2021.

His solicitor Nick Markowski said: “A group of people were at the Golf Inn in Montrose.

“As is the custom these days, some of them were outside smoking and socialising.

“Mr Duggan passed by. They were intoxicated.

“There seems to be some dispute that arises between the group.

“He’s not drinking, he’s not taking drugs, he’s in employment.

“I don’t think there was any injury to the complainer.”

High Court for sentencing

Notorious sex fiend Brian Clark, who was caught with obscene photos featuring babies and dogs – and a suitcase filled with nappies and children’s make-up – has been remitted to the high court for sentencing for a second time.

Brian Clark
Brian Clark leaves court after an earlier conviction. Image: DC Thomson.

Due to the Christmas break, the round-up will return on December 28. For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

