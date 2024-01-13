Unpaid work for Fife benefits cheat

A Kirkcaldy woman who swindled £9,700 in benefits has been told to carry out unpaid work.

Gillian Taylor, 50, previously pled guilty to knowingly failing to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances which she knew affected her entitlement to the payment of Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

Court papers state she had capital which exceeded the allowable amount and thereby obtained £9,704.54 of ESA, to which she was not entitled.

The offending took place at an address in Forres Drive in Glenrothes between August 4 2015 and January 14 2017.

Taylor, of Marion Street, Kirkcaldy, appeared in the dock for sentencing.

‘Spiralled out of control’

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith noted he believes the money is being repaid by being deducted at source.

Referring to a background report, defence lawyer Sally McKenzie said Taylor recognises the severity of the offence.

She said the report underlines some of Taylor’s vulnerabilities and that she does not appear to be particularly good with money.

The sheriff highlighted part of the report mentioning money which she inherited which seems to have “frittered away”.

Ms McKenzie said it appears Taylor spent a lot on gambling.

The solicitor said: “It does appear she has had her issues.

“One of the issues was the marital issues, which she suffered with the untimely death of both parents and matters seem to have spiralled out of control.

“But it’s positive she has been so forthcoming with criminal justice social work in relation to difficulties she has”.

Sheriff Niven-Smith sentenced Taylor to 180 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to prison.

