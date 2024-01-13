Unpaid work for Fife benefits cheat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Unpaid work for Fife benefits cheat

Gillian Taylor claimed £9,700 to which she was not entitled.

By Jamie McKenzie
Gillian Taylor.
Gillian Taylor appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A Kirkcaldy woman who swindled £9,700 in benefits has been told to carry out unpaid work.

Gillian Taylor, 50, previously pled guilty to knowingly failing to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances which she knew affected her entitlement to the payment of Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

Court papers state she had capital which exceeded the allowable amount and thereby obtained £9,704.54 of ESA, to which she was not entitled.

The offending took place at an address in Forres Drive in Glenrothes between August 4 2015 and January 14 2017.

Taylor, of Marion Street, Kirkcaldy, appeared in the dock for sentencing.

‘Spiralled out of control’

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith noted he believes the money is being repaid by being deducted at source.

Referring to a background report, defence lawyer Sally McKenzie said Taylor recognises the severity of the offence.

She said the report underlines some of Taylor’s vulnerabilities and that she does not appear to be particularly good with money.

The sheriff highlighted part of the report mentioning money which she inherited which seems to have “frittered away”.

Gillian Taylor.
Fife benefits cheat Gillian Taylor at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Ms McKenzie said it appears Taylor spent a lot on gambling.

The solicitor said: “It does appear she has had her issues.

“One of the issues was the marital issues, which she suffered with the untimely death of both parents and matters seem to have spiralled out of control.

“But it’s positive she has been so forthcoming with criminal justice social work in relation to difficulties she has”.

Sheriff Niven-Smith sentenced Taylor to 180 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to prison.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Dundee United players celebrate the late winner at the game at which the banned teenager was spotted. Image: SNS.
Teen's Tannadice football ban breach caught on Footy Adventures YouTube vlog
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Chip shop hoax, supermarket menace and dog theft
Thomas Dow was jailed.
Cruel child rapist from Fife jailed for nine years
The High court in Livingston
Royal Navy sailor groomed and abused boys in Fife
Halim Cholmeley leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after his latest appearance.
Dundee taxi driver killer back in court for stalking campaign
Kamil Rumak fell asleep at the wheel.
Family's holiday plans dented after sleeping Fife butcher hit car
Jamie Hart at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus postie keeps job and licence after causing crash on rural road
Margaret Brown will return to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Nurse admits pocketing Broughty Ferry care home residents' medication
Gucci Glen podcaster Valentino Murdoch has been convicted of stalking. Image: LinkedIn.
Stalker menaced Perth College classmates with fake Instagram account and dog shooting threat
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Stealing tools, booze, vehicles and scratch cards