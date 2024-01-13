Dundee family ‘delighted’ as picture of beloved pubgoer reinstated following theft

A Dundee family are “delighted” after a pub reinstated a picture of a beloved customer – following the theft of the original one.

The Tay Bridge Bar has replaced the framed image of great grandad Dave Milton, which was taken on December 28.

Despite a public appeal from the Perth Road pub, no one has come forward with the original picture.

The West End resident had been a regular at the pub for almost 20 years before he died in October 2021, aged 91.

Bar manager Hugh Gray said: “One of our staff put a post on social media the day after it was taken.

“It was devastating that someone took it.

“While everyone was sympathetic that the picture had been taken, the original image was never returned.

“We’re delighted it’s now been replaced and returned to where Dave sat.”

Hugh added: “He was an elder statesman in the pub.

“When he came in the pub, folk would move to give him and his pals their seats.

“I don’t see what good it did anyone to take it – it was a totally mindless theft.”

Dave’s family told The Courier they are “delighted” a picture of the pensioner, taken during his 90th birthday celebrations, is now back on the wall.