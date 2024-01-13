Dundee family ‘delighted’ as picture of beloved pubgoer reinstated following theft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee family ‘delighted’ as picture of beloved pubgoer reinstated following theft

The original picture of Dave Milton was never returned to the Tay Bridge Bar despite a public appeal.

By James Simpson
Worker Antonia Shearer with the new picture of Dave Milton by his seat. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Worker Antonia Shearer with the new picture of Dave Milton by his seat. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee family are “delighted” after a pub reinstated a picture of a beloved customer – following the theft of the original one.

The Tay Bridge Bar has replaced the framed image of great grandad Dave Milton, which was taken on December 28.

Despite a public appeal from the Perth Road pub, no one has come forward with the original picture.

The West End resident had been a regular at the pub for almost 20 years before he died in October 2021, aged 91.

Dave Milton. Image: Supplied

Bar manager Hugh Gray said: “One of our staff put a post on social media the day after it was taken.

“It was devastating that someone took it.

“While everyone was sympathetic that the picture had been taken, the original image was never returned.

“We’re delighted it’s now been replaced and returned to where Dave sat.”

Antonia at Dave’s old seat with his friends Bob Ross and Bob Smith. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Hugh added: “He was an elder statesman in the pub.

“When he came in the pub, folk would move to give him and his pals their seats.

“I don’t see what good it did anyone to take it – it was a totally mindless theft.”

Dave’s family told The Courier they are “delighted” a picture of the pensioner, taken during his 90th birthday celebrations, is now back on the wall.

