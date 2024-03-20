Wednesday court round-up — Shopping centre bottling and danger drivers

A sheriff has hit a banned driver with another jail term for leading police on a high-speed chase across Dundee.

Last week, Adam McMillan, locked up at HMP Perth, admitted dangerous driving while banned during two incidents in 2021.

Police chased him through Dundee on January 15 and he caused an officer to jump out of the way on March 21 after speeding off.

McMillan was already locked up for crushing a police officer with a van while trying to escape justice.

The officer feared he would die after becoming trapped by McMillan on January 6 this year.

The 23-year-old was sentenced to 20 months in prison for that and solicitor Theo Finlay said his client is sorry for his actions in all the incidents and hopes to have a positive future with his family upon his release from custody.

Sheriff John MacRitchie disqualified McMillan from driving for a further four years and handed down another 20-month sentence – six months consecutive to the sentence he is currently serving.

Murder trial set down

The murder trial of Caleb Ferguson, 19, accused of killing 20-year-old Cameron Rae in Perth, was set down for September in Glasgow. Ferguson is also accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice by travelling to Arbroath to “establish an alibi” for the night Mr Rae died.

Cocaine driver

Cocaine driver Jaymi Clarke, 32, of Cotburn Crescent, Burntisland, was been fined £90 and banned from driving for a year at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He previously pled guilty to driving while under the influence of the class A drug (74mics/10mics) on Rosslyn Street, Kirkcaldy, on July 5 last year.

Prosecutor Lauren Pennycook told the court police had reason to stop Clarke’s vehicle and found him to be anxious when they spoke to him.

He gave a positive drug wipe and was taken to Kirkcaldy police station, where a blood sample was taken.

Defence lawyer David McLaughlin said Clarke accepts at the time of the offence using cocaine regularly.

He said: “This particular incident, he tells me, has been a wake up call and he has managed to get himself free of drug use”.

Murderer jailed

Darren Owen, who murdered Perthshire mechanic Rafal Lyko, was given a life sentence with a minimum 22 years. He was one of three gangland figures jailed for killing and assaulting victims in 2018 and 2019, including Mr Lyko, whose body was found in a burned-out car in Blantyre.

Wellgate bottling

A pregnant woman is awaiting sentence after she admitted carrying out a glass attack in the Wellgate.

Natalie Hawes assaulted a member of the public, whose identity has not been revealed, on December 27.

She admitted repeatedly striking the female with a glass bottle to the body before spitting on her face.

Hawes, of Carlochie Place, also pled guilty to possessing a glass bottle.

The 29-year-old previously served time in prison and had been in the grips of severe addiction problems.

However, solicitor Jane Caird insisted her client has been doing well since being released from custody and is 20 weeks pregnant.

Sheriff John MacRitchie deferred sentence until next month for social work reports to be prepared.

Broke back in attack

A heinous domestic abuser from Fife left his partner with a fractured back in a horrific attack and then told her he loved her. Alan Ogilvie was subject to special bail conditions aimed at protecting his partner of a decade but he battered her in November last year.

SIM-ply illegal

The killer of Trainspotting 2 actor Bradley Welsh will spend more time behind bars after he was caught once again with contraband SIM cards.

Sean Orman, who was handed a life sentence for gunning down the 48-year-old film star in Edinburgh, appeared via videolink at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having two illicit devices at the city jail in August last year.

The 33-year-old told the court: “This has been a waste of everybody’s time.”

Orman appeared at the same court previously and pled guilty to near identical charges from last summer.

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode said on both occasions on August 7 and 29, Orman was found sleeping in his cell with a prison-approved phone by his side.

Because the jail is replacing mobiles with in-cell landlines, the phones were seized by staff.

Inside both devices officers found unauthorised SIMs.

Orman, representing himself, had on an earlier appearance questioned the “public interest” in pursuing “minor matters like this”.

He told the court: “Let’s hurry up and get this over with, it’s a waste of time.”

Sheriff William Wood replied: “I wouldn’t necessarily be so sure of that.”

He added: “Having seen your previous convictions, I am satisfied that a concurrent sentence will not be appropriate.”

Orman was handed an extra eight months in jail, to begin after all current jail time has ended.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Glasgow enforcer Lewis Goldfarb returned to the dock and admitted using an illicit SIM while at HMP Perth.

Mr Kermode said it was found in an authorised phone, tucked into radiator outside the 40-year-old’s cell.

Goldfarb, a father of seven, had been jailed in June last year after terrorising the parents of a Dundee man who had allegedly racked up a £80,000 drug debt.

His two-year sentence was backdated to the time of his arrest and he was released from jail in December.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “There have been no new matters since his release.”

Sheriff William Wood told Goldfarb: “Clearly you have an appalling record and I now have to consider what alternatives there are to sending you back to prison.”

He added: “It is hoped supervision will be helpful to you.”

As well as a 12-month supervision order, Goldfarb was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

