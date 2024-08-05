Former Piperdam maintenance boss ‘minimised’ £5,000 embezzlement scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Piperdam maintenance boss ‘minimised’ £5,000 embezzlement scam

Christopher Anderson was ordered to make weekly payments to the Angus resort after his four-month illicit operation was uncovered.

By Ross Gardiner
Christopher Anderson.
Christopher Anderson at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The former maintenance manager of the popular Piperdam golf resort has admitted embezzling £5,000.

Christopher Anderson previously appeared in court to admit an amended embezzlement charge.

He used company funds to purchase horticulture items, clothing, tools and household goods over a three-month period from December 5 2022 to February 22 2023.

He accepted, while employed as a property maintenance manager, he made unauthorised purchase orders from various suppliers and contacts.

The goods he illicitly bought totalled £5,000 in value.

He had initially faced an allegation of embezzling £8,393.40.

Accounting system access

At an earlier hearing, fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie began narrating the circumstances of the case at Forfar Sheriff Court but was cut short by the sheriff.

Mr McKenzie explained Anderson, 35, of Barnes Avenue in Dundee, began working at Piperdam in 2016 and resigned in April last year.

He said: “In order to fulfil his role, Mr Anderson had a password and login to the accounting system.”

Having been asked to deal with the matter on the spot, Sheriff Mungo Bovey halted proceedings.

Piperdam resort sign.
Anderson was maintenance manager at Piperdam and was sacked when his offending came to light.

After background reports were prepared, Anderson appeared back in court before Sheriff Derek Reekie last week.

The sheriff said: “He’s accepted that he acquired through this system equipment for his own use, intentionally, to the value of £4,000, plus £1,000 (worth) that’s been recovered.

“He accepts he has manipulated the system. He’s got these items – who knows where they are now.

“Mr Anderson, you abused your position of trust, which you now accept – quite significantly I may say.

“The inevitable consequence is you’ve lost your job.

“I take account of the fact you’ve no relevant previous convictions and no previous convictions for at least 15 years.

“I’m not told anything that motivated you to commit this crime.

“It’s a serious matter, it’s an abuse of trust and the terms of the report do you no credit whatsoever.

“It seems you have gone out of your way with a very complicated explanation to try and minimise this.”

Sentence motivated by need for restitution

Sheriff Reekie added: “You may regret it – I’m not sure that there is any real remorse being shown.

“You’re bound to regret it because you were caught.”

The sheriff imposed a £4,000 compensation order in respect of items purchased which were never recovered, to be paid at £70 per week.

He also imposed a restriction of liberty order keeping Anderson – now self-employed in the construction sector – indoors from 8pm to 6.30am.

The sheriff said this alternative to imprisonment was “significantly motivated” by the need for money to be repaid.

Anderson’s solicitor Darren Bell said £1,000 worth of illicitly purchased goods were found in Anderson’s home for his own use.

The lawyer said Dundee dad Anderson has offered restitution already but said Piperdam did not accept payment on that occasion.

Mr Bell said: “He does apologise, he was in a position of power and took full advantage of that.

“He holds his hands up in relation to that.”

