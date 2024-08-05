Former Piperdam maintenance boss ‘minimised’ £5,000 embezzlement scam

The former maintenance manager of the popular Piperdam golf resort has admitted embezzling £5,000.

Christopher Anderson previously appeared in court to admit an amended embezzlement charge.

He used company funds to purchase horticulture items, clothing, tools and household goods over a three-month period from December 5 2022 to February 22 2023.

He accepted, while employed as a property maintenance manager, he made unauthorised purchase orders from various suppliers and contacts.

The goods he illicitly bought totalled £5,000 in value.

He had initially faced an allegation of embezzling £8,393.40.

Accounting system access

At an earlier hearing, fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie began narrating the circumstances of the case at Forfar Sheriff Court but was cut short by the sheriff.

Mr McKenzie explained Anderson, 35, of Barnes Avenue in Dundee, began working at Piperdam in 2016 and resigned in April last year.

He said: “In order to fulfil his role, Mr Anderson had a password and login to the accounting system.”

Having been asked to deal with the matter on the spot, Sheriff Mungo Bovey halted proceedings.

After background reports were prepared, Anderson appeared back in court before Sheriff Derek Reekie last week.

The sheriff said: “He’s accepted that he acquired through this system equipment for his own use, intentionally, to the value of £4,000, plus £1,000 (worth) that’s been recovered.

“He accepts he has manipulated the system. He’s got these items – who knows where they are now.

“Mr Anderson, you abused your position of trust, which you now accept – quite significantly I may say.

“The inevitable consequence is you’ve lost your job.

“I take account of the fact you’ve no relevant previous convictions and no previous convictions for at least 15 years.

“I’m not told anything that motivated you to commit this crime.

“It’s a serious matter, it’s an abuse of trust and the terms of the report do you no credit whatsoever.

“It seems you have gone out of your way with a very complicated explanation to try and minimise this.”

Sentence motivated by need for restitution

Sheriff Reekie added: “You may regret it – I’m not sure that there is any real remorse being shown.

“You’re bound to regret it because you were caught.”

The sheriff imposed a £4,000 compensation order in respect of items purchased which were never recovered, to be paid at £70 per week.

He also imposed a restriction of liberty order keeping Anderson – now self-employed in the construction sector – indoors from 8pm to 6.30am.

The sheriff said this alternative to imprisonment was “significantly motivated” by the need for money to be repaid.

Anderson’s solicitor Darren Bell said £1,000 worth of illicitly purchased goods were found in Anderson’s home for his own use.

The lawyer said Dundee dad Anderson has offered restitution already but said Piperdam did not accept payment on that occasion.

Mr Bell said: “He does apologise, he was in a position of power and took full advantage of that.

“He holds his hands up in relation to that.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.