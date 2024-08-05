EXCLUSIVE: Fife mum suffered botched Sam Eljamel surgery ‘without her consent’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife mum suffered botched Sam Eljamel surgery ‘without her consent’

Ellen Carroll told a nurse she was no longer comfortable going ahead with the operation - but then woke up to find he had done it anyway.

By Justin Bowie
Fife mum Ellen Carroll.

A Fife mum claims disgraced former Dundee surgeon Sam Eljamel operated on her without her consent in another shocking revelation about the doctor’s harmful conduct.

Ellen Carroll lives in constant agony and has almost no feeling in the left side of her body following three procedures at the rogue doctor’s hands to treat her back pain.

She says Eljamel even wanted to operate on her a fourth time – despite another doctor warning against any further surgery.

Horrifying journey through surgery

Ellen moved to Fife from England about 20 years ago and was working in a senior project management role for Texaco UK.

But in 2006 she started experiencing severe back pain.

Her employer provided her with Bupa health insurance so she was sent for a consultation with Eljamel at BMI Fernbrae Hospital in Dundee, which has since closed.

Eljamel harmed hundreds of patients while employed by NHS Tayside between 1995 and 2013 but also sometimes worked in the private sector. He has since moved to his native Libya where he avoids scrutiny for his actions.

Ellen had no suspicions about Eljamel’s behaviour at the time.

“He had such grace and put me at ease,” she told The Courier.

Disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel.

But a year later Ellen started to lose all sensation in her left foot.

She struggled on after a second surgery at Fernbrae, until the pain became “unbearable” in early 2009.

Ellen went back to see Eljamel but was starting to have doubts that he wasn’t telling her everything.

Despite her concerns, Ellen arranged to have a third operation.

“I felt I’d gone too far to back out,” she said.

“I was really scared.”

Eljamel arranged for Ellen to have a pre-med before the procedure in the hope of relaxing her.

It had the opposite effect.

‘I didn’t want the surgery’

Ellen told a nurse she was no longer comfortable going ahead with the operation and asked the hospital to call her husband.

Yet when Ellen awoke, she discovered Eljamel had gone ahead with the procedure anyway.

“I was very clear,” Ellen says.

“My husband never got the call. He was none the wiser.”

Ellen found the pain even more excruciating after her third surgery.

She had to take early retirement, downsizing from her home in Cupar to Anstruther.

Even though surgery clearly wasn’t working, Eljamel recommended a fourth procedure.

“Over my dead body was I going in again,” Ellen says.

Eljamel ‘went completely nuts’

She consulted a doctor in Cupar for a second opinion in 2013 who recommended she should not go under the knife again.

Ellen claims Eljamel then “went completely nuts”.

She says: “He asked why I was going for a second opinion. I said I’d had three lots of surgery and was worse than when I started.”

A letter shared with The Courier, from December 2014, shows the doctor believed  “surgery was unlikely to be helpful and also carried some risk”.

The letter was written by Ellen’s GP, who agreed with the conclusion.

Ellen was constantly on painkillers in the years that followed and regularly broke bones due to the imbalance in her body.

Ellen was operated in at BMI Fernbrae Hospital, which has since shut down. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

She told us: “The left side was completely snookered.

“I’ve broken almost everything on that left side – my arm, my wrist, my leg. My mind will tell me my left leg is working, but it’s not.”

The painkillers and trauma had a serious impact on her life, leading to the collapse of her marriage and strained relations with family.

Ellen added: “I didn’t know night from day.

“I was sat in this house on my own, day after day, sometimes not bothering showering.

“I was such a different person.

“The mental side of it has affected me as much as the physical side.”

‘Capable of anything’

Yet despite all that, Ellen almost counts herself as fortunate.

“I’m quite glad I got out with my life,” she says.

“He was capable of doing anything.”

A spokesperson for The Circle Group, who now run BMI hospitals, said: “This surgeon’s practice is the subject of a public inquiry so it would be inappropriate for us to comment on specific historic cases.

“BMI Fernbrae Hospital was closed in 2019, prior to Circle Health Group’s acquisition of BMI Healthcare.

“We are committed to assisting the inquiry as far as we are able to.”

